Donald Trump holds a double-digit lead in the hypothetical 2024 primary





Former President Donald Trump retains a double-digit lead in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, according to a recent survey by Zogby Analytics.

The survey found Trump leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), in the hypothetical primary race by double digits, 47% to 28%. However, the survey also showed that support for DeSantiss has grown exponentially since May, when he garnered 12% support.

Trump leads among the most polled demographic groups, including all regions, especially the South (52%), urban voters (53%), young voters ages 18-29 (58%), female voters (49%), non-educated voters (53%), Hispanic voters (58%), Gen Z (62%), Gen Y (56%) and Gen X voters (60%), revealed the survey, noting that DeSantis holds a two-point advantage among independent voters.

Former Vice President Mike Pence ranked third with 8% support, and the rest of the potential candidates got less than 5% support.

However, when Trump is out of the script, DeSantis takes a solid double-digit lead with 48% support, followed by Pence with 21%.

The survey was conducted November 9-11, 2022 among 864 likely GOP primary voters.

Despite the survey showing DeSantis taking the lead in a situation where Trump is absent, this scenario is unlikely to occur, given that Trump officially announced his 2024 presidential campaign last month.

During his speech, Trump described the years under Biden as a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair “as Americans struggle with rising prices and an influx of illegal immigration.

We are here tonight to declare that it need not be so, Trump said. Two years ago we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again.

“The decline imposed on us by Biden and the crazies of the radical left is driving us right here into the ground. This decline is not a fate we have to accept. When given the choice with boldness and clarity, I believe the American people will overwhelmingly reject the left’s path to national ruin and embrace our vision of national greatness and glory,” he said. he adds.

DeSantis, meanwhile, showed no immediate signs of racing in 2024, but his failure to openly dismiss the speculation sparked irritation from Trump, who accused the Florida governor of “playing at games”. However, DeSantis dismissed concerns about a “civil war” between the two, declining to respond to Trump and instead telling reporters who asked him about it that people just need to relax.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/12/03/poll-donald-trump-holds-double-digit-lead-hypothetical-2024-primary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos