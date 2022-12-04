Assad rejects Russia’s attempt to arrange meeting with Erdogan, sources say – Middle East Monitor





Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has rejected efforts by his Russian allies to arrange a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, refusing to give him leverage in Turkey’s upcoming elections next year. According to an anonymous source familiar with the thinking of the Syrian regime, quoted by the Reuters news agency, Assad fears agreeing to a meeting with Erdogan would just give the Turkish leader another feat in time for the country’s elections in June next year. “Why give Erdogan a victory for free? No rapprochement will take place before the elections”, would be the line of thought of the Syrian president, as his counterpart could potentially use the meeting as a means of consoling the increasingly frustrated Turkish population. by the presence of millions of Syrian refugees inside the country. Another anonymous source, a diplomat quoted by the agency, said that Damascus still expects Ankara to withdraw its forces from the liberated territories in northern Syria, that the Turkish army and its Syrian opposition forces allies have captured over the years and numerous operations. A meeting, the diplomat said, is “useless if it doesn’t bring anything concrete, and what they have demanded so far is the complete withdrawal of Turkish troops.” Turkish leaders’ openness to meeting their Syrian counterparts has been expressed in recent weeks as Erdogan reiterated that a meeting with Assad was possible, following his previous confirmation that talks and cooperation with Syria had resumed and were continuing. OPINION: The world will regret bringing Assad back from the cold This comes after a year in which a series of reports have emerged indicating that Ankara will reconcile with Assad and his regime, 11 years after cutting ties due to the brutal crackdown by Syrian security services against peaceful protests during the Syrian revolution. In July, the Turkish government also declared that it wasreadyworking with Damascus to control Kurdish militias in northeast Syria, and the following month Erdogan directlyadmittedthat he is not trying to oust Assad from power. However, a meeting between the two leaders would not be totally impossible. According to another source familiar with Turkiye’s thinking who spoke with Reutersa meeting could potentially take place “in the not too distant future”. “[Russian president Vladimir] Putin is slowly paving the way for this,” the source said. “It would be the start of a major change in Syria and would have very positive effects on Turkey. Russia would also benefit as it is tense in many areas.” The Syrian president’s reported refusal to meet his Turkish counterpart also comes after Erdogan’s historic handshake with his Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi last month, another leader with whom the Turkish president had refused to be in contact. for nearly a decade due to the 2013 military coup in Egypt that overthrew the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, and allowed the country’s military to massacre more than 1,000 protesters. OPINION: What are Erdogan’s intentions for Syria?

