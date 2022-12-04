‘It’s like a virus’: COVID-19 protests test Xi Jinping’s regime | United States and world

A epidemic of student protests on the other side China sent a strong message to the Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping and the general population, according to analysts and some dissidents.

“We haven’t seen this since 1989,” said Michael Mazza, a nonresident colleague at the American Enterprise Institute, referring to the Tiananmen Square protests. “The fact that this can happen in an environment where the tools of government surveillance and control are so much more widespread and effective than they were in 1989 is a really striking and really interesting development.”

Those oversight mechanisms too authorized Chinese security forces have identified many protesters, making it easier for the regime to deter further protests. Still, Xi appears to have recognized the need for a course correction, judging by leaks from his Friday meeting with European Council President Charles Michel.

“And the response we got from the president was explaining why there were protests, saying after three years of COVID he had a problem because people were frustrated,” a senior official from the agency said. the European Union. Told the South China Morning Post. “It was mostly college students or teenagers.”

These understated remarks were taken as a sign that Xi plans to ease coronavirus restrictions somewhat, with no apparent fear that such Concession will incite further protests. Yet some of the protests have called for more substantial political reforms, while the sheer phenomenon of the protests has already begun to embolden Chinese nationals fearful of crossing the regime.

“So now we know,” Hu Guo, a Chinese student at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Told Free Asia Radio. “The Chinese people’s desire for freedom and democracy has never gone away. It has just been suppressed by the Communist Party’s brutal stability-maintaining system and internet censorship.”

Hu was inspired to start expressing his displeasure with the Chinese Communist Party at the sight of Peng Lifa, who draped banners denouncing “dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping” and calling for an uprising.

“We need food, not COVID tests. We want freedom, not lockdowns,” said the now defunct Peng banners unfurled just before the 20th National Congress extended Xi’s tenure as regime leader. “We want dignity, not lies. We need reform, not cultural revolution.”

Xi’s immunity to such outbreaks could face a tougher test if he actually eases coronavirus restrictions, a move that will risk a spike in coronavirus cases. Yet the triumphalist regime also refused to use Western vaccines, while less effective Chinese vaccines were not popular among the Chinese.

“I still think we’re a long way from anything that threatens his grip on power or the Communist Party’s grip on power,” said Center for Strategic and International Studies senior adviser Scott Kennedy. said this week. “The big challenge for Xi Jinping is that he could end ‘zero COVID’ quickly or he could end it safely, but he can’t do both. If you do it quickly, if you come to eliminate the restrictions, you would have a big increase in cases, serious illnesses and deaths.

Peng’s display prompted Hu to begin his own endeavors in Chapel Hill. “His actions made me feel like a coward,” he said. “I was very encouraged that Peng was able to accomplish this on his own, in a regulatory environment with strict speech controls, under the kind of ‘stability maintenance’ system that they have in place. Mainland China.”

Some of Peng’s slogans were echoed by protesters in China last weekend, noted Heritage Foundation researcher Michael Cunningham. The memory of his example underlines the threat, from the point of view of the regime, of protest contagion.

“It’s like a virus. … It can be very contagious, but the symptoms aren’t obvious,” Cunningham said. “And so I would say speaking with overseas Chinese communities and speaking with friends on the ground in China, the sentiment is quite widespread, not universal, by any means, but it’s quite widespread.”

The death of former Chinese General Secretary Jiang Zemin, who reigned in Beijing from 1989 to 2002, could offer protesters another opportunity to ignite. Zemin laid the groundwork for Xi’s brutality, Mazza and Cunningham agreed, but his death nonetheless gives the Chinese a chance to compare their current outlook with their expectations two decades ago.

“There is a precedent for protests, for demonstrations to occur after the death of senior Chinese leaders, the most striking example being in 1989. … That was kind of the spark of the protests of Tiananmen Square,” Mazza said. “It was a more optimistic time [under Zemin]. … The Chinese government is very aware of this, and they are going to make it difficult.”

His restrictive tactics are likely to succeed, according to Cunningham, who cited both the preparations the government will be able to make in light of the recent spike in protests and also the deterioration of Zemin’s reputation.

“I would argue that his leadership is too removed from the people most likely to be willing to protest, and he doesn’t capture… their hearts and minds as previous leaders whose deaths led to protests have done,” did he declare.

In any case, the fact that Hu, a college student from North Carolina, felt anxious even about posting flyers in Chapel Hill underscores the intensity of the Chinese Communist Party’s security measures.

“I’m a bit worried about my family and friends in China, but I’m an adult now,” he said. “If the Communist Party wants to target me, they should target me directly, not my family or friends.”

Yet the intensity of these repressive efforts also indicates party perceptions of the risk that discontent could erupt if left unchecked.

“We are more likely to see tougher tactics from the regime if these people don’t go home and get off the streets,” said CSIS expert Kennedy. “And then really, you might have a more volatile situation, especially if there’s a significant loss of life in these kinds of conflicts. But I still think we’re a long way from having that, it’s an inevitable outcome. .”

