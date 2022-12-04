Trump calls for ‘termination’ of US Constitution and new elections





Former US President Donald Trump has continued to push fringe election plots and has now called for the scrapping of “all rules, regulations and articles” – including the US founding document.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has written that all election rules, “even those found in the Constitution,” should be scrapped. (Source: Associated Press)

He took to his Truth Social social network this morning, saying the 2020 US election results should be thrown out and either a new election should be held or he should be reinstated as president – even if it means abandoning the US Constitution.

Do you throw away the 2020 presidential election results and declare the FAIR WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, he wrote while accusing “Big Tech” and the Democrats of conspiring against him.

Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections! he added.

Trump’s message comes after several internal Twitter emails were posted showing disagreements over the restriction of a New York Post article about material found in a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.

Far-right claims that the US government influenced Twitter’s restrictions on the “laptop” story are unfounded. Debates surrounding the story on Twitter took place weeks before the 2020 US election, when Trump was still president.

Condemnation through American politics

Online reactions to Trump’s “termination” message were swift and negative in both conservative and liberal circles.

His former national security adviser, John Bolton, dismissed the statement on Twitter, saying “no American conservative can accept Donald Trump’s call to suspend the Constitution.”

No American conservative can accept Donald Trump’s call to suspend the Constitution because of the results of the 2020 election. And all true conservatives must oppose his 2024 presidential campaign.

— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) December 3, 2022

“All true conservatives must oppose his 2024 presidential campaign,” he added.

Democratic Representative in the Virginia House of Representatives Don Beyer wrote that Trump’s words were “dangerous” and said he “openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution.”

Every member of Congress is sworn to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Donald Trump has openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution, and Republicans must repudiate him.

— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) December 3, 2022

Other commentators have noted that the former president and his base have often accused Biden and other Democrats of violating the First Amendment — a staple of the very document Trump has pushed to be gutted.

It comes a week after Trump was criticized for having dinner with white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, as well as Kanye West, who recently made several anti-Semitic comments.

