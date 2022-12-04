PTI to quit Punjab and KP assemblies this month: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that his party would leave the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies during the current December.

Speaking at a parliamentary party meeting, he said the KP and Punjab governments were ready to dissolve the assemblies at his request.

We are going to dissolve the provincial assemblies this month and go to elections. Our members should prepare for the polls, he said.

He added that he would only meet with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) if the government was willing to discuss early elections.

Political and economic stability will only come through elections and I realized that seven months ago, he said.

He also urged the nation to protest the arrest of PTI leader Azam Swati for the second time in the past two months.

Separately in a tweet, he called for the immediate release of Swati not only because he has committed no crime to deserve this mental and physical torture, but also because this petulant and vengeful targeting undermines the credibility of our military, which is essential for a strong Pakistan.

He added that he had hoped that the new military leadership would immediately dissociate itself from the past eight months of fascist actions by army leaders against the PTI, critical media and journalists.

The whole nation is shocked by the vindictive cruelty to which Senator Azam Swati is subjected and for what crime? For intemperate language and for asking questions, what right does anyone have in a democracy? he said. Internationally, Pakistan and especially our military are viewed more and more negatively because the current imported government is seen as a mere puppet government.

On November 27, Swati was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case related to a controversial tweet against senior military officials.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the FIA ​​on the State Complaint through Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman of the Islamabad Cybercrime Reporting Center (CCRC).

Following the arrest, a local court in Islamabad granted the FIA ​​a two-day physical pretrial detention against Swati in the case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40212308/pti-to-quit-punjab-kp-assemblies-this-month-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos