By meeting Joko Widodo’s leader criteria, Erick Thohir has a good chance of being supported by PAN





PAN President Zulkifli Hasan with Ganjar Pranowo and Erick Thohir. [ANTARA/HO-Dokumen Pribadi] Jakarta, BeritaManado.com One by one, potential candidates to run for the 2024 Democratic Party are beginning to surface. Like Erick Thohir, who is rumored to be very likely to be backed by the National Mandate Party (PAN). However, the signal of PAN’s support for Erick Thohir is not as a candidate for the presidency, but for a council of two or a candidate for the vice-presidency (Cawapres). Launch Suara.com the BeritaManado.com networkthe strong signal of PAN supporter Erick Thohir was revealed by PAN Ketum Zulkifli Hasan while qualifying the man who served as BUMN minister as one of the most apt personalities to become the next man’s running mate Democratic Party of 2024. Mr. Erick Thohir’s running mate who accompanies me every day is the one who stands out the most, Zulhas said after attending the launch of Bacalon by DPW PAN Central Java in Semarang, Central Java on Friday (2/12 /2022). Meanwhile, the relationship between Erick Thohir and PAN is very close, especially with Zulhas. Because in some events they are often seen together. Previously, Zulhas and Erick Thohir reportedly visited a traditional market to ensure stable commodity prices ahead of Christmas and the New Year. Like tit for tat, signals of support for Erick Thohir also came from PAN executives in various regions. Indeed, almost all regions have this voice,” said the party chairman of the white sun symbol. Meanwhile, other considerations bolster the chances for the Minister of Public Enterprises to be promoted as he is included in the leadership criteria that President Jokowi wants (Joko Widodo) for the community to choose. Previously, President Jokowi at a volunteer event at GBK some time ago encouraged all his volunteers to choose leaders who think and work for the community. According to Jokowi, such a leader has wrinkles on his face like Erick Thohir. Pak Erick Thohir is also not inferior, if you have wrinkles on his face, he looks like Pak Erick Thohir,” concluded Zulhas Hasan. (jentlywenur) Recent news Call this number for a free decoder

New Honda Vario 125 present in North Sulawesi, now sportier and more sophisticated

Phenomenal, Suwannarut Champion of BNI Indonesian Masters 2022 Presented by TNE

By meeting Joko Widodo’s leader criteria, Erick Thohir has a good chance of being supported by PAN

LPS Banking Awards 2022 Names BIS Most Active Bank in Improving Financial Literacy

Appointment of the management of Perindo RPA, here are the instructions of Hary Tanoesoedibjo to protect women and children

On December 9, 2022, attend a Christmas Crusade with Reverend Stephen Tong at MCC Manado

Olly Dondokambey and Steven Kandouw love to welcome Christmas with market vendors

Excellence in empowering MSMEs, BRI wins two 2022 BI awards

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritamanado.com/masuk-kriteria-pemimpin-versi-joko-widodo-erick-thohir-kans-kuat-diusung-pan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos