Donald Trump calls for end to US Constitution over ‘massive fraud’ in ‘bogus and fraudulent’ 2020 presidential election





Donald Trump has suggested a ‘termination’ of the US Constitution, earning him a sharp rebuke from the White House as the former president revisits debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election he lost.

Key Points: Donald Trump spoke to Truth Social to declare himself “the rightful winner” of the 2020 presidential election. He said the articles of the US Constitution should be changed due to “massive fraud” including he was a victim. only love America when you win”

After largely avoiding electoral defeat in a November 15 speech while announcing he would run for president again in 2024, Mr Trump took to his social media platform to declare himself ‘the rightful winner’. two years ago.

He said it was time to “throw away” the results of the 2020 presidential election or hold a “new election”.

“Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Mr. Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social.

“Our great ‘founders’ did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!”

Later Saturday, White House spokesman Andrew Bates criticized Mr Trump’s statement, calling the US Constitution a “sacrosanct document”.

Mr. Trump announced on November 15 that he would run for president for the third time, nearly two years before the 2024 election. (AP: Andrew Harnik)

“Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned,” Mr Bates said.

“You can’t just love America when you win.”

In a later article on Truth Social, Mr Trump doubled down on his comments and distanced himself further from the leadership of his own Republican Party, prompting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to weigh in.

“I wonder what Mitch McConnell, the RINOS (Republicans in name only) and all the weak Republicans who couldn’t get the 2020 presidential election approved and out of the way fast enough, are thinking now?” Mr. Trump wrote.

Mr. Trump had dinner with rapper Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago on November 22. (AP Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Mr McConnell infuriated the former president by indirectly criticizing him after hosting a November 22 dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort with rapper Kanye West who made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and the white nationalist denying the Holocaust Nick Fuentes.

Mr. Trump has since denied inviting Mr. Fuentes or being aware of his background, saying Mr. Fuentes had just followed Mr. West now known as Ye to the station as an additional guest.

At dinner, Mr West reportedly berated Mr Trump for not doing enough to help Jan 6 rioters who wanted to stop Vice President Mike Pence from certifying the 2020 election results that would confirm Joe Biden as the 46th president. American.

Nine days later, last Thursday, Mr. Trump vigorously supported those convicted in the attacks on the US Capitol in a message to a right-wing political group.

In a video shown at a fundraiser organized by the Patriot Freedom Project, Mr Trump said the Jan. 6 rioters were being treated “very unfairly” by the courts.

“People have been treated unconstitutionally in my opinion and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he said in the video, filmed in his office in front of a photo with him and the leader. North Korean Kim. Jong Un.

In a September interview, Mr. Trump said he would consider granting pardons and issuing a formal apology to the Jan. 6 defendants if he was re-elected president and that he “supported financially” those involved.

Kanye West, seen here at the White House in 2018, reportedly urged Mr Trump to do more for the January 6 defendants. (AP: Evan Vucci)

According to the January 6 hearings of this year held by Congress, Trump supporters acted violently after believing “the big lie” that the 2020 election was “stolen”, despite the lack of evidence and a multitude of disputes. unsuccessful court cases.

Mr Trump’s posts came after new Twitter owner Elon Musk announced he would show how the social media platform had suppressed ‘free speech’ ahead of the 2020 election favoring the Democratic Party in blocking explosive content.

This included reports of damaging material found on the laptop of Hunter Biden, the once wayward son of the current US president, as first reported by the New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch.

Republicans hope new revelations about Hunter Biden’s possible former ties to Ukraine and his other salacious activities could give them a political edge when they take over the House of Representatives in early 2023, which could lead to hearings in Congress.

But the Republican Party’s disappointing performance in last month’s midterm elections narrowly won the House but was unable to regain control of the Senate due to the flop of so-called MAGA candidates, this that has weakened Mr. Trump’s once unchallenged position as a conservative kingmaker.

Some of the losing candidates, including former TV presenter Kari Lake who was beaten by Democrat Katie Hobbs in the race for governor of Arizona, followed Trump’s playbook in refusing to concede defeat and in claiming widespread electoral fraud.

Mr Trump is also battling multiple state and federal legal challenges, including an investigation into why he took classified government documents to his Florida property after leaving the White House in January 2021.

He also saw the USS Supreme Court last week reject his request to block a congressional committee from obtaining his federal tax returns, which promise to inflict more political damage in the final days of the House held by Democrats.

Even so, an Emerson College poll released Nov. 22 gave Mr. Trump a 30-percentage-point lead over potential challenger Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary.

But he trailed Mr. Biden by 4 points in a possible presidential election rematch in 2024, when Mr. Trump would be 78 and Mr. Biden would be 82.

ABC/son

