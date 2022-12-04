Trump wants to suspend the Constitution and cancel the 2020 elections





Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump reached a kind of anti-democratic landmark on Saturday: in a post on his Truth Social platform, the former president literally called for the US Constitution to be suspended in order to undo his 2020 election defeat.

Amid another rant about his two-year election defeat, Trump claimed that massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. He then suggested that the Founders (which he also put in quotes) would agree with him.

Trump calls for the subversion of the Constitution and declares him the winner of the 2020 presidential election or calls for a new election, saying there should be termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution to nullify the right of Bidens for the presidency. pic.twitter.com/BIHfQsVpXv

— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHilyard) December 3, 2022

It’s unclear exactly what Trump says authorizes the termination of parts of the Constitution or how that would or could happen. There is, at this point, plenty of evidence that Trump never really understood what the US Constitution is or means, let alone how much time, effort and bipartisan consensus is needed to (legally) change it. . But Trump’s latest comment indicates that he may have finally realized the Constitution is standing in the way of his efforts to do something unconstitutional, such as overturn the result of a presidential election.

UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES AN UNPRECEDENTED CURE! Trump added in another Truth Social article later Saturday.

Last month was quite difficult for the former president. Most of the prominent election denying extremists he backed in the 2022 midterm elections have been defeated at the polls. It sparked the closest we’ve seen to a post-presidency uprising against Trump from GOP insiders and right-wing media, while Trump-waiting Ron DeSantis received plenty of praise. Then, just a week after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy, the former president made headlines by having dinner at Mar-a-Lago with both a prominent white supremacist and someone who is now arguably the most well-known anti-Semitic and Hitlerian fan in the Americas.

Then on Thursday, an 11th Circuit Court of Appeals panel (including two appointed by Trump) legally gutted Trump’s two lawsuits over the Justice Department’s Mar-a-Lago raid as well as an appointed federal judge. by Trump for intervening in the matter. And on top of all that, a much richer and more successful businessman, Elon Musk, has quickly become the rights’ new favorite loudmouth and is now publicly teasing the former president.

Perhaps Trump has finally reached a breaking point after two years of fruitless stomachaches and is now finally ready to identify as a loud and proud wannabe dictator. Maybe the hell has become the first presidential candidate to rain confetti on the Constitution on his supporters at the end of campaign rallies. Or maybe Trump just goes silent on a weekend while much of his base gapes at someone else’s overblown claims about Hunter Bidens’ laptop. Whatever Trump thinks or plans, attacking Americas most important living document might not resonate as he expects.

