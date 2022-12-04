GOPs feign outrage at Donald Trump and his diners





As the conflict continues to cloud the American political landscape, we can be assured of one thing: the radical right will not go away quietly.

Some Republican counties in Pennsylvania and Arizona refused to certify midterm election results after Democrats exceeded expectations. The GOP-controlled Pennsylvania House has approved and sent to the Senate articles of impeachment against reform-minded prosecutor Larry Krasner, undermining the will of voters in a city where nearly half the population is black. Election deniers are suing defeated gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. And Donald Trump, the man who unleashed a violent mob to try to stop the peaceful transfer of power, is running for president again.

Yet there are signs that America is rejecting the politics of hate. Stewart Rhodes, founder of a right-wing militia called the Oath Keepers, was convicted of seditious conspiracy for helping plan and execute a violent plot to keep Trump in power. The US Senate has passed legislation to defend gay and interracial marriage. Voters across the country rejected the vast majority of candidates who campaigned on Trump’s lies about a stolen presidential election in 2020.

Republican politicians can see which way the wind is blowing, and they are moving away from extreme positions like a nationwide ban on abortion. Even more remarkable, GOP leaders are doing the unthinkable: they are exposing Donald Trump for having dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

READ MORE: The old fight against Trump begins again | Editorial

Fuentes had dinner with the former president at Trumps Mar-a-Lago residence with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. According to the Anti-Defamation League, Fuentes was quoted on his America First podcast making anti-Semitic comments, denying that the Holocaust ever happened and saying the Founders never intended America to be a refugee camp for non-whites.

These kinds of statements, spoken out loud, are apparently too much for Republican leaders. Perhaps that’s why Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is considering running for president himself, told CNN: I don’t think that’s a good idea for a leader. who sets an example for the country or the party to meet an outspoken racist or anti-Semite. We must avoid empowering the extremes. You want to diminish their strength, not empower them. Stay away from them.

Perhaps the sheer offense of Fuentes openly sharing his bigotry was enough for Congressman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, to tell NBC Meet the Press that Trump needed to exercise better judgment when it comes to the table companions.

Even former Vice President Mike Pence, who was targeted by the Trump mob on Jan. 6, has spoken out about the controversy.

President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, anti-Semite and Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologize, Pence told News Nation, before adding : That being said, as I point out in the book More, I do not believe that Donald Trump is an anti-Semite. I don’t believe he’s racist or bigoted.

READ MORE: As the FBI raids his home, Trump turns to a familiar playbook to divide America | Solomon Jones

And that’s why I don’t believe for a second that the Republican outrage over Trump’s dinner with a white supremacist is real.

If Mike Pence can say bluntly that he doesn’t believe Trump is a bigot, I can’t take him seriously. Not when Trump sent militia members waving the Confederate flag and spewing racial slurs to the US Capitol chanting Hang Mike Pence!

In fact, I can’t take this Republican outrage seriously. Not when the same GOP lawmakers now condemning Trump over dinner said nothing as he allegedly incited a violent insurgency planned and led by right-wing militia leaders.

Those same GOP leaders were eerily silent when Trump said there were very good people on both sides of the racist violence that took place in Charlottesville, Va., above a Confederate monument. They were complicit when Trump implemented a Muslim ban that targeted people of color. They cheered when Trump took aim at Latinos with his chants of Build that wall!

The Republicans who are now bashing Trump for dinner are the same ones who pander to white supremacists at election time and use bigot votes to stay in power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/opinion/donald-trump-dinner-guest-antisemitism-gop-outrage-20221204.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos