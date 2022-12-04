Australian lawmakers visit Taiwan DW 12/03/2022





A bipartisan group of Australian MPs will visit Taiwan next week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday. Albanese said the “backbench” delegation’s visit to Taiwan was not a “government visit.” The Prime Minister added that he would not take part in the five-day tour, which begins on Sunday. China frequently bristles at Western countries sending delegations to Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing considers its territory. The visit also comes as the Albanese administration attempts to mend relations with China, which have soured in recent years. At a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit last month in Indonesia, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Albanese and called for better relations, raising hopes for improved relations between the two major trading partners. The australian weekend The newspaper reported that plans for the trip had been kept secret to prevent Chinese diplomats in Australia from pushing for its cancellation. On Saturday, Albanese reiterated Australia’s bipartisan support for the “one China” policy, under which Beijing is China’s only legitimate government. “There remains a bipartisan position when it comes to China and when it comes to supporting the status quo in Taiwan,” Albanese told reporters. Wu: China aims for “reunification” To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video What will be discussed during the visit? Australia, like most other countries, does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, he expressed concern over China’s recent military pressure on the island. The six-member delegation includes members of the ruling, centre-left Labor Party, as well as the conservative opposition Liberal Party and its ally, the National Party. The group includes former National Party leader Barnaby Joyce, a spokesman for Joyce told Reuters news agency. Scott Buchholz, a Conservative MP who is part of the delegation, told the australian weekend“Just because we’re friends with Taiwan doesn’t mean we can’t be friends with China.” The delegation is expected to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. Issues on the agenda include security, trade, agriculture and indigenous affairs, the newspaper reported. A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said Australian politicians visited Taiwan regularly before the pandemic and the first such visit in three years “represents a resumption of this activity”. tg/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

