Professor Heather Widdows on the harms of ‘lookism’

Insults based on body weight or appearance do as much harm as racism, an academic has argued, and we should take the same ‘zero tolerance’ approach.

Research shows that ‘lookism’ – abuse or discriminatory treatment related to appearance – remains the most common form of bullying.

This has been exacerbated by society’s “deep shift from a text-based culture to an image-based culture”, says Professor Heather Widdows, who has written extensively on the subject of body image and norms. of beauty.

However, despite the fact that it directly affects self-esteem and “deeply limits” the behavior of young people, she says it is widely tolerated in society and treated as a “joke”.

According to Professor Widdows, this can take the form of a gentle reprimand from a family member or online abuse by a stranger which usually targets those in the public eye.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she views comments allegedly made by Boris Johnson about her as ‘abuse’.

The former Prime Minister is said to have compared the Scottish Prime Minister to Janette Tough’s Jimmy Krankie during a chat with Claire O’Neill, the former COP26 conference coordinator, before it was held in Glasgow.

According to newspaper reports, when MsONeill suggested Scotland’s leader should have a special role, Mr Johnson replied: ‘I’m not being kicked out of Scotland by that damn woman Jimmy Krankie.’

The comment was later denied by Mr Johnsons spokesperson, but the Prime Minister said the alleged remark was meant to be a term of abuse.

Some have called for appearance to be a protected characteristic under equality legislation, alongside others such as age, disability, race, religion or sexual orientation.

Read more: Glasgow actor James McAvoy ‘happy to leave town’ after racist taunts

“We know that these negative comments about the body impact self-esteem, affect well-being and have implications for what people say and do,” says Professor Widdows. a moral philosopher at the University of Warwick who is the founder of the #everydaylookism campaign.

“Bullying by appearance is by far the most prevalent form of bullying, but it’s the one we do the least against, but because it’s not a protected characteristic – it’s not racism or sexism, it is more difficult for us to deal with it.

“People are asking for forlookism to be protected under the Equality Act. I think it’s quite difficult actually, but it shows you how seriously people are starting to take it.

“Right now it’s normal for people to say mean things about other people’s bodies.

“It’s not normal and once we name it we can push it back.”

She added: “Being good looking was not a criterion for being a good politician or a good teacher, but now it has an impact.”

Read more: Men whose abuse leads to miscarriage escape prosecution in Scotland

It tells the story of a husband who nicknames his wife “Froddo”, a character from JRR Tolkien’s Hobbit, because of his hairy toes while daughters tell how mothers “put them on a diet” is still a common refrain in the women she interviews for her studies.

“It’s often said by loved ones and maybe it’s your grandmother saying ‘your bum is too big,'” says the academic who will deliver a talk at the Royal Society in Edinburgh on Monday called Lookism : The Last Acceptable Discrimination.

Research shows that, on the whole, those who are physically attractive benefit from their beauty: physically attractive individuals are perceived more positively, and physical attractiveness has a strong influence on the judgment of a person’s competence.

The academic doesn’t think we should ‘legislate immediately’ to body-shame or abuse someone for having red hair, but says there needs to be greater awareness of the harms that it causes to “make things easier”. [for people] say ‘it’s not a joke, it’s really hurtful'”.

There is very little empirical research on appearance-based bullying “because people haven’t really taken it seriously.”

Former Scottish footballer Leanne Crichton has told how she avoided social media after suffering gender-based abuse from online trolls.

She said she was the subject of vile comments about her looks after her appearances as a TV and radio pundit.

“I think we’re moving profoundly from a text-based culture to an image-based culture and I don’t think we really know what that means,” says the academic, whose latest book, Perfect Me : Beauty as an Ethical Ideal (Princeton University Press), has been described by Vogue as “groundbreaking”

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon hit by parody account throwing abuse as Douglas Ross

“The picture always speaks louder than the word. We kind of know it’s true, but we haven’t really considered what it means so often, what we do is tell people kids that they need to be resilient or that you need to be trusted.

“I think it’s deeply problematic. We say you already feel bad because you’re not up to it, but now you don’t have the right attitude.”

She says labeling digitally enhanced images in magazines, which has been done in countries like France and Australia, isn’t always helpful.

“What happened was the opposite of what we expected,” she says.

“If you put a label on an image that says that model’s legs have been lengthened, you think that knowledge will protect you.

“But what happens is that the image speaks louder because you see more legs and therefore you compare yourself even more.”

She doesn’t really give an answer when asked if she feels compelled to look a certain way, saying, “I just tell people to try not to judge people for what they do with their lives. body.”

While women are more likely to be targeted for their weight, men are more likely to encounter the size-related lookism or “buff ideal” that is common in the West.

I mention that I am writing another story showing that obesity rates among pregnant women in Scotland have reached an all time high. Is there a risk that efforts to curb lookism will hamper public health messaging.

‘It’s very rare that you’re told that putting your body at risk does anything other than make you feel worse about something you already feel bad about,’ says Professor Widdows, who gave evidence to a committee government health body in England.

“Better to change the narrative about how the body works and how we can help it function more efficiently than to focus on appearance.”