Trump’s legal troubles: Where’s the Donald at after a special masterstroke





Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles have become complicated following an appeals court that closed a special master days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel.

An appeals court sided with the Justice Department on Thursday to overturn a district court’s appointment of a special counsel in DOJ’s investigation of Mar-a-Lago on Thursday after Garlands’ ruling the last week to also put Special Counsel Jack Smith in charge of this DOJ investigation. like the one related to Trump and the events of January 6, 2021.

SPECIAL CONSIDERATION: WHY SPECIAL MASTER TRUMP MIGHT ENTER HIS LAST DAYS

End of the special master

The United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit sided with the Justice Department’s appeal of the special master selection on Thursday, writing, “In considering these arguments, we are faced with a choice : apply our usual test; greatly expand the availability of equitable jurisdiction for each subject matter of a search warrant; or create an unprecedented exception in our law for former presidents. We choose the first option. The case must therefore be dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had appointed Judge Raymond Dearie in September to serve as a special master and independently review the thousands of records seized from Trump’s Florida resort residence in an unprecedented FBI raid in august.

The appeals court judges who made the final decision to fire the special master are Trump appointees Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher, who previously sided with the Justice Department against the former president in another special decision in September, and William Pryor, an appointee of former President George W. Bush.

Grant and Brasher, along with Obama appointee Robin Rosenbaum, unanimously sided with the DOJ in September when they agreed that Cannon likely erred in his decision to suspend the DOJ’s criminal investigation and when She had asked prosecutors to allow Dearie to independently review the approximately 100 documents with classified marks that had been seized at Mar-a-Lago.

Grant, Brasher and Pryor threw out the special master on Thursday entirely. The Trump team could appeal the decision to the full appeals court or all the way to the Supreme Court, although it seems unlikely that they will accept it or that the former president will fare better in these places.

Rise of the Special Council

Jack Smith, a veteran of Obama’s DOJ who until recently worked as a war crimes prosecutor in The Hague, was chosen by Garland last week to handle Justice Department investigations related to the Capitol riot. and Mar-a-Lago and will prosecute all federal crimes. that may arise from these investigations.

Smith served as head of the DOJ’s Public Integrity Unit from 2010 to 2015 and at Weissmann, where he led a team of 30 prosecutors in conducting public corruption cases across the United States, including a mixed record of prosecutions of high profile politicians.

Over the weekend, Trump shared a Washington Examiner article detailing Smith’s connection to the Lois Lerner IRS scandal targeting conservative nonprofit groups during the Obama years.

Trump-led Republicans have renewed calls for Garland to appoint a special adviser to review President Joe Bidens’ son Hunter following his decision to appoint one to investigate the former president. .

THE FOUNDER OF THE KEEPERS OF THE OATH GUILTY OF SEDITIOUS PLOT

The Mar-a-Lago investigation

The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago in August as part of its broader criminal investigation into records the former president took with him from the White House.

The cover sheet for the search warrant request, unsealed in late August, provided more details about what the DOJ was looking for on August 8 when it searched the Trumps Florida resort. Records showed Trump was being investigated under 18 USC 793, which is part of the Espionage Act, and said it was related to the willful withholding of national defense information. .

The warrant also pointed to 18 USC 2071, specifically concealing or suppressing government records, as well as 18 USC 1519, specifically related to obstructing a federal investigation.

The National Archives and Records Administration came into possession of 15 boxes of documents transferred from Mar-a-Lago in January, and the National Archives and DOJ continued to search for other documents until the raid.

The archivist said Biden and the White House were made aware of the situation as the FBI sought access to records before the raid.

Garland said in August that he personally approved of the decision to seek a search warrant in the case.

Kash Patel, a Trump ally and former administration defense official, was reportedly granted limited immunity and faced questioning before the grand jury.

Trump maintains he declassified the records before he left office, and Patel said he was present when the former president did so.

The survey of January 6

Members of the Electoral College voted on December 14, 2020, with current President Joe Biden receiving 306 while Trump got 232. The vote was certified by a session of Congress chaired by then-Vice President Mike Pence, which ended hours after being disrupted by the Capitol riot.

The FBI raided the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump DOJ official who joined Trump’s efforts to reverse the election results, in June. The former president considered making Clark his attorney general after the election, but other top DOJ officials threatened to quit if he did.

The bureau also seized a cellphone belonging to pro-Trump lawyer John Eastman in June. Eastman unsuccessfully pushed Pence to use his vice-presidential position as Senate speaker to refuse to certify Bidens’ victory over Trump.

Referring to Trump and Eastman, a California federal judge said in March that it was “more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”

Trump wanted Pence to cite dueling voters from GOP states and reject certification of Bidens’ victory, which Pence refused to do.

Surrogate voter certificates were signed by Republicans in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in December 2020 and sent to the National Archives. Many groups have argued that this was done on the condition that Trump win his lawsuits related to their states and that they are recognized as legitimate surrogate voters. It never happened.

Trump hasn’t won any of the lawsuits he would have needed to make the program work, and no state legislature has accepted it.

The DOJ said this month that about 900 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, including more than 275 defendants charged with assault or obstructing law enforcement.

Earlier this week, a jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Florida chapter chief Kelly Meggs guilty of seditious conspiracy for their role in the Capitol riot, while the other three Oath Keepers on trial, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell, were found not guilty of seditious conspiracy in a split verdict. All five were found guilty of at least some felony charges.

Members of the Proud Boys have also been charged with seditious conspiracy.

The State of the Fisheries Survey

Fulton County investigators led by District Attorney Fani Willis launched a Georgia probe last year following audio of an early January 2021 call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump said I just wanted to find 11,780 votes in the Peach State, the alleged figure needed to reverse his loss to Biden.

A special grand jury was appointed in May to help with the investigation. Fulton County investigators subpoenaed a number of high profile witnesses to testify.

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are among those subpoenaed and testified in the Fulton County investigation.

Willis decided to subpoena former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in August, but Meadows quickly fought a court battle in response. A county court ruled he was a necessary and material witness who should comply with the subpoena in October, but Meadows appealed.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled this week that Meadows must testify.

