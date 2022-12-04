After Imran rescinds offer of talks, PTI says lawmakers are ‘preparing for elections’ – Pakistan





A day after PTI chairman Imran Khan reneged on his offer of talks with the government for snap polls, party leader Fawad Chaudhry said the ex-prime minister had led [provincial] members of the assembly to return to their constituencies and prepare for the elections.

In a tweet on Sunday, Chaudhry added that if the PDM continues to flee the election, [] we will go to the Punjab and (Khyber) Pakhtunkhwa provincial elections and the National Assembly elections will be held later.

In a tweet posted today, KP government spokesman, lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, assured the PTI leadership that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved by order of Imran Khan.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a tweet once again reiterated his support for Imran. We are waiting for Imrans’ signal to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. We stay true to who we support.

Elahi also professed his loyalty to Imran, saying: We stand with Imran Khan and will continue to support him.

Today the leader of the Awami Muslim League, PTI ally Sheikh Rashid said: Either Imran will get a date for the elections by December 30 or he will smash the assemblies; the ball is in the court of governments as to whether they make or break politics.

He castigated the government for not being in a state to go to the people and said former finance minister Miftah Ismail had conducted an autopsy of their economy.

Imran had said on Friday while addressing KP assembly lawmakers via video link from his residence in Zaman Park that he was ready to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies this month and take 66% of Pakistan away. at the polls.

The former prime minister had proposed to the government to sit down and talk and announce a date for general elections, failing which he would dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and the KP, which his party governs.

The next day, PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique replied that Imran was serious about the talks, which never took place with conditions.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had also tweeted in response, in October 2023, with a screenshot of a ticker with his on-screen request.

Following the government’s unwanted response, the head of the PTI said in a late night interview with Bol News that he could delay the dissolution of the assemblies concerned if the political actors decide to call a general election for the maximum of here at the end of next March.

However, he also appeared to withdraw his talks proposal by reiterating his long-held stance that he would not speak to thieves and dacoits, hinting that his message was aimed at the powers that be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1724633 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos