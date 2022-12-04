Trust Modi to bring us together: Macron as India assumes G20 presidency





As India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his confidence in Indian leadership. Speaking to his official Twitter account, Macron stressed that he trusted his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unite everyone to establish peace and a sustainable world. Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together to build peace and a more sustainable world.” Earlier on Friday, December 2, the President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India took over the G20 chairmanship. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih tweeted: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government and the people of India on India’s assumption of the G20 Presidency. I have every confidence in Indian leadership to promote diplomacy and dialogue to build consensus and find lasting solutions to pressing issues. in world affairs.” Earlier on Dec. 1, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wished India success in assuming the G20 presidency. Albanese tweeted, “I wish @narendramodi every success in India assuming the G20 Presidency.” Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India assumed the G20 Presidency. He looks forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to address the various challenges facing the international community. “Congratulations PM Modi @narendramodi on assuming the G20 Presidency. Japan India As the G7 Presidency next year, I also look forward to working closely with you to address various challenges that the intentional community is face,” Fumio Kishida wrote on Twitter. Notably, India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 from Indonesia on December 1. The G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Land, One Family, One Future”, according to the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. During his presidency, India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams. In addition, India will have the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a taste of India’s rich cultural heritage and offer them a unique Indian experience. In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the G20 website and India took over social media handles, including the previous presidency’s Twitter handle. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

