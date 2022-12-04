Will dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies this month: Imran





LAHORE:

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has instructed his provincial legislators in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to start preparing for the elections, saying, “We will dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies this month.”

While addressing KP lawmakers via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday, the former prime minister lamented that the coalition government had rejected his offer for talks.

“My offer was in good faith for the good of our nation,” he said, referring to his earlier invitation to the government to hold talks for the upcoming elections.

“We had let the government know that if they were willing to hold talks on the date of the elections, we would sit with them, otherwise we will dissolve the assemblies very soon and move towards elections,” he warned. .

Imran, however, gave no date for the dissolution of the assemblies and only ordered lawmakers to return to their constituencies and prepare for elections. “I had been empowered by the parliamentary parties to decide when to dissolve the assemblies while the chief ministers of KP and Punjab gave their full support in this regard.”

He reiterated that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi had given him the green light to take the decision to dissolve the provincial assembly.

“He [CM Elahi] stand with me and dissolve the assembly upon my call.

He also said that if elections were to be held in 66% of the country after the assemblies were dissolved, the government would not be able to prevent the holding of general elections.

The ex-Prime Minister also said he was in no rush for the first polls, adding that the PTI would be victorious whenever it stood “because its popularity is at its peak”.

He pointed out that the people are disappointed with the seven-month performance of this government and will reject it in the next elections. “However, the deteriorating economic conditions in the country require the holding of early elections because it was the only solution to the problems we were facing,” he added.

He warned that unless the economic challenges were addressed early, no one would be able to reverse the damage done by the incumbent leaders.

Imran said all economic sectors were facing decline and foreign investors and local business communities had lost confidence in this government. “He doesn’t have a roadmap to tackle the huge economic challenges,” he added.

“Therefore, the leaders are reluctant to call early elections, as they see certain defeat. After losing the elections, they will flee the country again,” he added.

He claimed that the coalition government’s only roadmap was to file charges against PTI leaders, disqualify them and harass party workers. “The only achievement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the past seven months has been to achieve redress for themselves in corruption cases,” he added.

Azam Swati

Imran called on parliamentarians to organize protests for detained PTI Senator Azam Swati, saying everyone should come out to protest the arrest because it could happen to anyone in the country.

He said what happened to the PTI senator was the highest level of oppression. “For a tweet, he was tortured; in other countries, people have the right to express their opinions. On “Dirty Harry’s” orders, he was brutally tortured and later had his privacy invaded by the leaking of an objectionable video. The people who took Swati to Quetta had turned the Pakistani justice system into a joke,” he added.

Imran warned that if anything happened to Swati they would prosecute everyone who arrested him while asking the judiciary “if this doesn’t protect people’s rights, then who will?”

Deliberations concluded on the dissolution of the assemblies

Meanwhile, the PTI has completed deliberations on the dissolution of the Punjab and KP provincial assemblies “as it has become clear that the country is heading for snap elections”.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the current economic situation in Pakistan could not afford to further delay general elections in the country.

He pointed out that the Election Commission is to hold elections for 567 seats out of a total of 859 seats after the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies. “We hope that all institutions including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will fulfill their constitutional duty and ensure free and fair elections in the country,” he added.

The PTI leader said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) should also play its constitutional role to ensure the implementation of rule of law and justice in the country.

Commenting on the role of the military establishment, Fawad said the establishment must review its policy and decide whether it wants the country to prosper or remain on the list of underdeveloped countries.

A Sindh parliamentary party meeting is scheduled for today (Saturday), he said.

“Our decision-making is complete and all legal and constitutional experts are of the opinion that no hurdle, no governor’s rule or regime change is possible in Punjab or KP,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2389295/will-dissolve-punjab-k-p-assemblies-this-month-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos