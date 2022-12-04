Ketum Joman Reveals Jokowi Has Been Scared Lately, What’s Up?





Merdeka.com – President of Jokowi Mania Volunteers (Joman) Immanuel Ebenezer felt that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) lately. This is related to Jokowi’s attendance at the United Archipelago event at GBK on Saturday (11/26). “Let’s look here and there, I’m afraid the president has fears, I don’t know where his fears are. I’ve said many times that I’m proud of President Jokowi, he said he’s a leader who doesn’t “I don’t have a burden, which means he’s not afraid of anyone. But lately I’ve seen that I think there’s fear,” Immanuel said at the Coffee from Across the Palace “Jokowi Comfort Zone” event at JakartaSunday (4/12). Noel, his nickname, has seen Jokowi volunteers worry about democracy recently. in addition, IDP as a party also criticized Jokowi’s style of volunteer mobilization. “In addition to the volunteers who are so worried about democracy, especially Hasto, the general secretary of the PDIP, Hasto criticized the type president Jokowi, not the type president who mobilizes, the type president who descends or blusukan and so on “, he said. “This means that the party that carries it has criticized the political style of the president, both the style of mobilization of volunteers,” he continued. Noel felt that the Nusantara Bersatu event at GBK was the worst for the Jokowi volunteers. According to him, the attitude of the Jokowi volunteers was like brokers. “Yesterday (the event at GBK) got covered, oh no, we were solid, we were solid, even though we all lied. Our people know everything, none of them are solid. A group A speaks always frank President Jokowi, the first is that we do not support Ganjar, but we have already proposed the names of the presidents,” he said. 2 of 2 pages

“So it’s not consistent, we are perpendicular, we are waiting for the president’s order, but I have proposed potential candidates. I don’t understand if they are volunteers or brokers, because they have gone on safari” , added Noel. According to Noel, the Jokowi volunteers should protect the policies of the head of state, and not just be a partisan group. “The volunteers that we actually escort, watch the policies, don’t become partisan groups. I have positioned myself as a volunteer up to this point because I am always critical because I immediately become a watchdog, a watchdog of the president in a political context,” explained Noël. [ray] Read also :

PDIP triggers rally of Jokowi volunteers

Jokowi number of 3 periods, Fadli Zon: If the election cycle changes, it is dangerous for the country

Hasto criticizes Nusantara Bersatu, Jokowi’s volunteer: there is no problem with the PDIP

MPR: The presidential speech for three periods has a closed book

Musra Jokowi will meet the secretary general of the PDIP, discuss what?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/politik/ketum-joman-ungkap-jokowi-merasa-ketakutan-belakangan-ini-ada-apa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos