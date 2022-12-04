MAGA-world continues to lose in efforts to block Trump criminal investigations in court





Former president sometimes referred to as Teflon Don learns that sometimes subpoenas hold.

In recent months, former President Donald Trump and his allies have suffered a string of defeats in court as they attempt to resist or obstruct criminal investigations into his conduct.

The latest example is Trump’s failed attempt to block testimony from his former White House attorneys before the federal grand jury investigating 2020 election subversion. The attorneys, Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin, appeared before the DC-based grand jury.

The previous night, a federal appeals court dismissed the special main review that delayed parts of the criminal investigation into government documents that had been taken from his White House to Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump World’s losing streak reflects the deference courts tend to give to criminal investigations, especially when investigations have yet to press charges. Courts have shown much less tolerance for court delay tactics in cases involving criminal investigations.

In its opinion, the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals touted case law limiting federal court involvement in criminal investigations while ridiculing unnecessary judicial interference in the conduct of criminal investigations, a sphere of power vested in the executive.

The pace of litigation contrasts with the way judges have allowed Trump to use the legal process to delay congressional investigations and throw wrenches in the civil lawsuits he faces.

The criminal investigation tends to trump most things when it’s active and ongoing, said Shan Wu, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor. The purpose of judicial review is to examine later whether something was done wrong here, was something unfair. You don’t put judicial review in the middle of an investigation.

Trump and his entourage are also pushing back on an Atlanta-area investigation by a special grand jury examining election subversion schemes that targeted Georgia in 2020.

In that investigation, which is being led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, several Trump allies have sought to evade subpoenas demanding they appear before the grand jury. With very few exceptions, attempts by those in the MAGA galaxy to avoid appearing have been unsuccessful.

Michael Flynn, who served as Trump’s White House national security adviser, is the latest witness to participate in a court battle to block the execution of a Fulton County subpoena. A Florida judge on Thursday declined to delay Flynn’s testimony as Flynn appeals the order for him to appear.

Previously, the South Carolina state Supreme Court ruled that Mark Meadows should appear before the grand jury, and a state court in Colorado this summer compelled the appearance of the former Trump campaign legal adviser, Jenna Ellis.

Many subpoena disputes take place in state courts across the country depending on where the witnesses in question currently reside. These courts have often determined that the witnesses are necessary and important to the investigation, while pointing to the approvals the subpoenas have obtained from the Georgia judge who oversees the Fulton County grand jury.

There’s a very old common-law rule, dating back to England, that grand juries allow evidence from anyone, said Randall Eliason, a former DOJ prosecutor who now teaches at the United States Law School. George Washington University.

There’s a very strong presumption that because they’re investigating crimes and crimes are the most serious things we look at, a grand jury has the right to hear from everyone, Eliason said. You need a high enough threshold to resist testifying in front of a grand jury or resisting disclosure of information.

Senator Lindsey Graham sued in federal court to end a subpoena in the investigation, arguing that her testimony was protected by the Constitution’s speech or debate clause, which protects certain legislative activities by lawmakers. The litigation delayed his testimony for months, but the South Carolina Republican ultimately lost, including in the Supreme Court, in his effort to have the subpoena completely overturned. Federal litigation that Rep. Jody Hice filed to overturn a subpoena also failed.

Trump’s efforts to block testimony sought by the federal grand jury in the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation also appear to have failed, as it took place in top-secret proceedings that obscured the government’s legal claims. former president.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court, which oversees federal grand juries in Washington, recently rejected Trump’s offer to bar Cipollone and Philbin from answering certain questions the former president said covered by the privilege.

The Justice Department was able to obtain their testimony after defeating a previous scheme by Trump who also pleaded in secret to prevent advisers to former Vice President Mike Pence from having to answer questions he said were protected by the privilege.

While in the White House, Trump had a better record in court battles that hampered investigations.

His legal challenges to congressional requests for information stalled those investigations for years, with much of the litigation surviving his presidency. A four-year court battle over the IRS turning over its tax returns to the House only concluded last month with the Supreme Court’s refusal to block the filing.

To some extent, Trump was also able, as president, to use these delaying tactics to hamper the criminal investigations surrounding him. Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance had to wait a year to comply with a subpoena issued to the Trump accounting firm for his tax returns after Trump’s challenge to the subpoena was taken by the Supreme Court .

But even then, the courts’ deference to criminal investigations was evident. The Supreme Court treated a similar subpoena issued by House lawmakers with far more skepticism than it viewed the Vance Inquiry’s subpoena, with a ruling that two centuries of experience confirm that a properly tailored criminal subpoena will not normally impede the performance of constitutional presidents. functions.

Now that he is no longer president, the courts are moving even faster to resolve the disputes he and his allies raise and the Supreme Court has shown no desire to get involved.

In addition to its refusal to obstruct Graham’s appearance before the Fulton County grand jury, the Supreme Court denied Trump’s requests to interfere with White House requests for his White House records for the January 6 survey.

Additionally, the judges declined to reinstate the special lead examination of documents marked as classified that were seized during the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago. Trump took the case to the Supreme Court again after an appeals court granted a DOJ request to remove those documents from the special main process and let the criminal investigation into them continue.

Now, Trump’s lawyers are debating whether to turn to the Supreme Court to revive the special lead review of documents the FBI obtained during the search of his Florida home. Not only are executive privilege claims weaker now that Trump is no longer president, he faces a higher bar by asking the court to engage in an executive-led investigation, as opposed to then where the dispute pitted him against Congress.

You can’t really argue about the separation of powers when it comes to a grand jury because that’s also the executive branch, Eliason said. So it’s the executive branch looking at its own stuff.

