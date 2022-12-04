Biden and Trump help Warnock and Walker by staying out of Georgia





Georgia voters head to the polls on Tuesday in a crucial Senate runoff that will determine whether Democrats get some breathing room in their tenuous majority control of the chambers.

But ahead of the election, President Biden or former President Donald Trump are not expected to show up in person in the key Southeast battleground state, another sign that Democratic and Republican leaders in the 2024 presidential race both grapple with a lot of negatives.

“This race in Georgia is really, really critical,” the president said Friday as he phoned fellow Democrats calling on Peach State voters to support Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces the runoff. elections by the GOP candidate. Herschel Walker. “He’s a guy who needs our help.”

But the telephone bank the president visited was far from Georgia. It was in Boston, Massachusetts.

WARNOCK SUPPORTERS THINK IF BIDEN SHOULD SEEK SECOND TERM

President Joe Biden speaks to volunteers at an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) telephone banking event on December 2, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts, for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia’s re-election campaign. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Biden also headlined a fundraiser for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee while in Massachusetts. The Senate Democrats’ reelection arm has spent millions of dollars on Warnock’s behalf as he seeks a full six-year term to represent Georgia in the Senate.

Biden’s stops in Boston to boost Warnock were the latest examples this year of the presidents’ strategy of supporting Democrats in tough races by helping them from a distance, which White House aides say helped the overshoot expectations of the party during the midterm elections of the past few months.

Aides said the trip to Boston to help Warnock was requested by the Georgia senators’ campaign and Biden was happy to stop by.

OBAMA TARGETS WALKER AS HE RALLY WITH WARNOCK, AGAIN

“The president is ready to help Senator Warnock in any way he can, but the senator wants him to be involved,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week.

And this cycle which often means that the president stays away from the electoral campaign. By contrast, on the eve of Bidens’ stop in Boston to help Warnock, former President Barack Obama joined the senator in person at a major rally in Atlanta for the second time in five weeks.

Former President Barack Obama joins Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia for a rally on December 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Warnock will face Republican challenger Herschel Walker on Dec. 6 in a Senate runoff. (FoxNews)

The Trumps also stay away from Georgia.

Walker, a former college and professional football star, launched his Senate campaign in the summer of last year after months of encouragement to run by the former president, his longtime friend. Trump held in-person rallies in Georgia for Walker in September 2021 and March this year, but has not returned to the Peach state to campaign in person since Walker easily won the Republican Senate primary of may.

The former president is expected to host a tele-rally with Walker ahead of Tuesday’s runoff, Republican sources confirmed to Fox News. However, the former president is not expected to travel to the Peach State to hold an in-person rally with Walker.

HERSCHEL WALKER SAYS GEORGIA SENATE VOTER TURNOUT RECORD LOOKS GOOD FOR ME

Sources close to Walker’s and Trump’s camps said Walker’s team did not ask Trump to go in person and the former president did not suggest he would show up in Georgia. With the Warnock campaign running an ad linking Walker to the former president and emphasizing “Stop Donald Trump” and “Stop Herschel Walker”, there appears to be an acknowledgment by the Walker and Trump camps that an appearance by the former president would potentially carry more political risks than rewards.

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally, to the applause of former President Donald Trump, at a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S., September 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Dustin Chambers)

But when asked by Fox News on Wednesday whether it would be better if Trump didn’t show up with him in person, Walker quickly replied, “Not at all. I’ve invited President Trump whenever he wants to come.”

The former president helped Walker fundraise, with Trump-aligned political committees sending out fundraising emails on behalf of the Republican Senate nominee from Georgia.

Trump launched his third presidential campaign last month, and Bidens has repeatedly said he intends to run for a second term in the White House in 2024. But poll after poll indicates many Americans are nowhere near be excited about a Biden-Trump rematch in the next presidential election. election.

FIRST ON FOX: PENCE RETURNS TO NEW HAMPSHIRE IN DECEMBER

There was plenty of other action last week in the 2024 presidential race.

The Democratic National Committee took an important step to pass the presidents’ proposed reshuffle of the 2024 presidential nomination calendar, potentially knocking Iowa and New Hampshire out of their top spots.

Iowa Caucuses exhibit at the State Historical Museum of Iowa, Jan. 15, 2020 (Fox News)

The DNC Rules and Regulations Committee voted on Friday to pass Biden’s proposal to have South Carolina vote first on the Democratic nominating timeline in 2024, with New Hampshire and Nevada holding primaries days later in the goal of making the launch contest more representative of parties has increased diversity in recent decades.

DEMOCRATS GIVE INITIAL APPROVAL TO BIDEN’S PLAN TO REPLACE 2024 PARTY PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY CALENDAR

Limited-time Republican Gov. Larry Hogan marked eight years of leading the blue state of Maryland and looked to a future that could include a GOP presidential race in 2024 as he reunites with his family, friends friends, supporters and donors from across the country for a trio of Wednesday events.

Limited-time Republican Governor Larry Hogan takes the stage during a celebration of his eight years as leader of the Blue State of Maryland, at an event in Baltimore, Maryland on November 30, 2022 (An America United)

Hogan attended a leadership summit in Annapolis, Maryland’s capital, and two celebratory events in nearby Baltimore that were hosted by An America United, the Hogan-aligned public advocacy group, and the Better Path Forward PAC, a recently launched federal policy action. Committee.

One of the events drew around 1,700 people, organizers said.

From the launch of the PAC to numerous visits this year to Iowa and New Hampshire, the states kicking off the Republican presidential nominating calendar as he crisscrossed the country in support of his fellow Republicans in the 2022 election, Hogans has done many moves that a politician makes in advance. to launch a campaign at the White House.

“Early next year we were going to sit down and figure out what the future would look like, but I didn’t rule anything out,” Hogan reiterated in an interview with Fox News Digital last month.

FIRST ON FOX: NEW DESANTIS BOOK RELEASING FEBRUARY AMID 2024 SPECULATION

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida will recount his life in public service in a new book to be released in late February in what political pundits will see as another step by the conservative champion toward a possible presidential election in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ book “The Courage to Be Free” (Broadside Books)

The autobiography of DeSantis, who was overwhelmingly reelected three weeks ago to a second four-year term as leader of an increasingly red Sunshine State, is titled “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival”.

Word of the book, which is set to be published Feb. 28 by Broadside, the conservative arm of HarperCollins Publishing, was first shared with Fox News on Wednesday.

DeSantis for more than a year has steadily brushed aside talk of a 2024 White House run as he remains focused on his re-election as governor. But he’s become a major force in the GOP as he’s built a political brand that stretches from coast to coast, and political prognosticators see him as a potential presidential candidate.

Writing a book is a rite of passage for many potential and actual presidential candidates. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is likely to launch a run for the White House, is on a national book tour for his new autobiography, ‘So Help Me God’.

“If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women,” the latest book by another potential GOP White House hopeful, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, was published in October. Haley served as an ambassador to the United Nations during the administration of former President Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love,” a new memoir written by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another likely Republican presidential candidate, is slated for release in late January.

And Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate who hasn’t ruled out a future run for the White House, is set to release his third book, titled “Decades of Decadence,” in June.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

