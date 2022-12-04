Jokowi Leads Kaesang-Erina Marriage Preparation Meeting and Marriage Contract in Yogyakarta Solo Reception





SINARHARAPAN – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Sunday attended the final wedding preparation meeting of his eldest son Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono, which was held at Soga Resto Batik Danar Hadi Solo in Central Java. Besides President Jokowi, a number of Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Ministers were also present, including Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Youth and Sports Minister Zainuddin Amali, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and a number of government, TNI and police officials from the Central Java region. Apart from this, from the President’s family, there is First Lady Iriana Jokowi, Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka with his wife Selvi Ananda and Kahiyang Ayu with his two children and accompanied by the owner of Soga Resto and Danar Hadi Solo Batik Museum, Danarsih Hadipryono. President Jokowi, after attending his eldest son’s last wedding meeting, apologized to the entire community, especially Surakarta and Yogyakarta regarding the marriage ceremony of his eldest son Kaesang and Erina. Jokowi, who participated in the last wedding preparation meeting of Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono, said that the marriage contract will take place in Yogyakarta, Saturday (10/12), then for a celebration held in Solo, Sunday (11 /12), at 11:00 WIB until evening. “Kaesang and Erina’s wedding preparations are 99% complete. Thank God they were well prepared,” Jokowi said. President Jokowi, who was planning the wedding of his eldest son, Kaesang, had to travel to Solo, Jakarta. Jokowi said on Sunday evening that he had to fly back to Jakarta because there were many diaries to fill. “I see the situation, on Friday (12/09), I will return to Solo. Iriana has been in Solo for two weeks,” Jokowi said. Jokowi explained that the wedding event was at Solo, the start started from Loji Gandrung on Jalan Slamet Riyadi then the carnival and celebration at Pura Mangkunegaran Solo. “From Loji Gandrung I will go to Pura Mangkunegaran,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, at the last meeting, Kaesang Pangarep’s wedding to Erina Gudono, which was attended by President Jokowi, was held behind closed doors at Soga Resto Batik Danar Hadi Solo for about two hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sinarharapan.co/kesra/pr-3855933245/jokowi-pimpin-rapat-persiapan-pernikahan-kaesang-erina-akad-nikah-di-yogyakarta-resepsi-di-solo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos