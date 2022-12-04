Will Imran Khan stoop to conquer?





In Karachi, the MQM is now unable to retain even areas that have an overwhelming population of Muhajir. In the mixed localities off Lyari and Orangi, he faced such a massive beating that he no longer knows what to say. The same thing happened with the ANP in its strongholds in the central and eastern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). In the partial polls recently organized, the senior ranks of the ANP were knocked to the ground even in the areas they had not lost in the past decades. JI’s situation is even more pathetic. While a large portion of his KPK voters shifted to the PTI, in Balochistan the party split with a large faction merging with the PTI. In the weakest PoKPTI province, it managed to become the largest party in local polls this week.

This makes the election scenario in 2023 very favorable for Khan. Khan realizes that if he gets a majority on his own and isn’t dependent on sneaky allies like the MQM, his government can’t fall into shenanigans. This gives him the additional opportunity to then clip the wings of the army with massive popular support. A tactical retreat, a descent, can now give good results in the medium and long term. By asking his KPK and Punjab governments to step down this week, he has already thrown down the gauntlet.

The Establishment did their best to remove the shard from Khan, but it didn’t work at all. Even after extensive research, they found no cases of substantial corruption that they could blame him for. The best they could come up with was the matter of buying gifts from the Toshakhana at a reduced price. In itself, this is not a legal gap but a moral one. Compared to the scammers of the PMLN, PPP or even General Bajwa himself perpetrated, the Toshakhana polemic was so light that she died a natural death.

Then there is also the issue of fanatical supporters. In this, PTI voters are like Modis fans in India. No amount of conviction can make them change their minds about their leader. And this is evident from their behavior on digital platforms and the way they crush their opponents. Elsewhere, a stronger Imran Khan will have more leeway when it comes to directing foreign affairs. While India’s ka yaar rhetoric against Nawaz Sharif reaped domestic rewards for a small window, Imran Khan no longer uses it explicitly because he doesn’t have to. Operation Swift Retort has already established his image as a strong leader, and anti-India rhetoric simply hasn’t had a hold in Pakistan’s electoral politics for a long time now.

In terms of thawing relations, India’s approach to the UAE to facilitate a rapprochement with Pakistan has paid off. The Line of Control ceasefire holds. This gave India much-needed breathing space to transfer some divisions to its eastern border with China. Pakistan, both civil and military structures, sees this as a favor to India and wants India to respond concretely. Musharraf’s formula, in their minds, should be the starting point. If the relationship between Imran and the institution improves, they can jointly accept the proposal.

What’s in it for General Munir then? It can reduce and preserve the institution. It will be a tall order to restore his izzat-o-iqbal, but it is not entirely impossible. In Raheel Sharif, he has a book to draw inspiration from, that is to say, to focus on the security aspect and leave the day-to-day to civilians.

