Joman suspects that President Jokowi is haunted by fear before the end of his mandate

This was mentioned by the President (Ketum) of Jokowi Mania Volunteers (JoMan), Immanuel Ebenezer alias Noel during the public discussion event Coffee From Across the Palace with the title “Examining Jokowi’s Comfort Zone” organized by the KedaiKOPI Survey Institute at the Amaris Hotel Juanda, Jalan Ir. H. Juanda number 3, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Sunday afternoon (4/12). Noel said he was proud of what was passed down from President Jokowi, who said Jokowi was a leader who had no burden.



“So if the leader has no burden, he will have no fear of what he is doing in relation to his policy. It means that when you look here and there, I am afraid that the president has fears, I am not afraid.” I don’t know where the fears are,” Noel said. Noel admitted he was proud of President Jokowi who passed this on. Because that means Jokowi isn’t afraid of anyone. “But lately I’ve seen there’s a lot of fear. Besides, the volunteers are so worried about democracy,” Noel said. Moreover, Noel said, the General Secretary (Secretary General) of the PDI Perjuangan, Hasto Kristiyanto, had criticized Jokowi regarding the event at GBK, that Jokowi was not the typical president who mobilizes, but a president who descends or blusukan . “It means that the party supporting it has criticized the president’s style, secondly, the style of mobilizing volunteers, thirdly, there are many things that the party supporting them thinks are no longer appropriate. I see this Jokowi event or the volunteer event, the worst I have ever seen, and I feel it among all, ”concluded Noel. The event was attended by three other speakers, namely Padjadjaran University political observer Kunto Adi Wibowo, President of the Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Network (JMSI) Teguh Santosa and constitutional law expert Bivitri Susanti, as well as moderator Venna Kintan, and also assisted by Hendri Satrio alias Hensat, founder of the Indonesian Public Opinion Discussion and Study Group Research Agency (KedaiKOPI).

