



Xi Jinping (via Reuters) The head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinpingis not ready to accept western vaccines despite the challenges that China facing him COVID-19[FEMININE et bien que les récentes protestations puissent affecter sa position personnelle, il a déclaré samedi que le Directrice américaine du renseignement national Avril Haines. Bien que les cas quotidiens de COVID en Chine soient proches de niveaux records, certaines villes prennent des mesures pour assouplir les règles de test et de quarantaine après la politique sur les coronavirus COVID Zéro de Xi a déclenché un net ralentissement économique et des troubles publics. S’exprimant lors du Forum annuel de la défense nationale Reagan en Californie, Haines a déclaré que Malgré l’impact social et économique du virus, Xi ne veut pas prendre un meilleur vaccin occidental et s’appuie plutôt sur un vaccin chinois qui est loin d’être aussi efficace contre Micron. Voir les protestations et la réponse à celles-ci contredit le récit il aime présenter, à savoir que la Chine est beaucoup plus efficace au sein du gouvernement, a déclaré Haines. Ce n’est pas, encore une fois, quelque chose que nous considérons comme un menace pour la stabilité en ce moment, ou un changement de régime ou quelque chose comme ça, a-t-il dit, ajoutant : Son évolution sera importante pour la position de Xi.. Des gens tiennent des feuilles de papier blanc pour protester contre les restrictions du COVID à Pékin (Reuters) La Chine n’a approuvé aucun vaccin étranger contre le COVID, optant pour des vaccins produits localement, qui, selon certaines études, ne sont pas aussi efficaces que certains vaccins étrangers. Cela signifie que l’assouplissement des mesures de prévention des virus pourrait comporter de grands risques, selon les experts. La Maison Blanche a déclaré plus tôt dans la semaine que la Chine n’avait pas demandé de vaccins aux États-Unis. Un responsable américain a déclaré Reuter qu’on ne s’attendait pas à l’heure actuelle à ce que la Chine approuve les vaccins occidentaux. semble joli Il est peu probable que la Chine donne son feu vert aux vaccins occidentaux en ce moment. Il est une question de fierté nationaleet ils devraient en avaler beaucoup s’ils suivaient cette voie, a déclaré le responsable. Haines a également déclaré que la Corée du Nord reconnaissait que la Chine était moins susceptible de la tenir pour responsable de ce qu’elle a qualifié de nombre extraordinaire de tests d’armes à Pyongyang cette année. Au milieu d’une année record d’essais de missiles, le dirigeant nord-coréen Kim Jong Un a déclaré la semaine dernière que son pays visait à disposer de la force nucléaire la plus puissante du monde. Dans un panel ultérieur, l’amiral John Aquilino, commandant du Commandement indo-pacifique américain, a déclaré que la Chine n’avait aucune motivation pour arrêter un pays, y compris la Corée du Nord, qui causait des problèmes aux États-Unis. Je dirais que c’est dans leur stratégie de promouvoir ces problèmes, a déclaré Aquilino, faisant référence à la Chine. Il a ajouté que la Chine disposait d’un levier considérable pour faire pression sur la Corée du Nord au sujet de ses essais d’armes, mais n’était pas optimiste sur le fait que Pékin ferait quoi que ce soit d’utile pour stabiliser la région. (Avec des informations de Reuters/Par Michael Martina et David Brunnstrom) Continuer à lire: Le rituel du crawl collectif et la révolution A4 : comment les étudiants chinois sont devenus les leaders des protestations contre Xi Jinping L’industrie cinématographique autrefois dynamique de Hong Kong est maintenant menacée par la Chine

