UK government plans to call on military to ease strikes: Conservative Party





Britain is grappling with industrial action in various sectors and now faces strikes by thousands of nurses and paramedics who plan to quit later this month over pay and conditions. The UK is being hit by numerous public and private sector strikes amid its worst cost of living crisis in generations. (AP)

The UK government is considering bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including the state-run National Health Service, go on strike. “Now is not the time to strike, now is the time to try to negotiate,” ruling Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Sunday. “But in the absence of that, it’s important that the government… put contingency plans in place.” “We’re looking at the military, we’re looking at a specialized response force…a surge capability,” he said, adding that the military could be brought in to drive ambulances. Britain is already grappling with industrial action in various sectors, but now faces strikes by thousands of nurses in England and paramedics in England and Wales who plan to quit later this month- ci for reasons of salary and conditions. The government repeatedly called on the workers to end the strike, saying it could not afford to raise wages to cover inflation and that, even if it could meet their demands, such increases would further fuel inflation. READ MORE: UK unions announce 24-hour ambulance strike before Christmas Strikes in various sectors Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in office for just over a month, faces a series of problems, including what could prove to be a long recession ahead of an election that polls opinion suggest that the Conservatives will lose. The Sunday time The newspaper reported that Sunak could relaunch plans to restrict the right to strike of public sector workers, including NHS staff, teachers and firefighters. The Sunday Telegraph said pharmacists could be mobilized to help patients if health workers went on strike later this month. Teachers across Scotland went on strike for the first time in nearly 40 years after pay deal talks broke down, and hundreds of thousands of teachers and education staff across England and Wales vote on whether to strike in a wage and funding dispute. The main opposition Labor Party has called on the government to negotiate with public sector workers, Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s education policy chief, saying teachers have a ‘right to advocate for a better deal in terms of remuneration”. Zahawi again blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine for fueling rising energy prices and inflation, calling on public sector workers to “come together”. “There is already a minimum level of delivery safety in place, but the NHS will review all contingency planning,” he said. READ MORE: Britain braces for Christmas disruption as postal workers go on strike Source: Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/europe/uk-government-mulls-calling-on-military-to-ease-strikes-conservative-party-63203 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos