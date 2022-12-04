PM NARENDRA MODIS STELLAR PERFORMS AT G20 MEETING IN BALI

During the G20 summit in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a leading role. Without his efforts, the Bali Declaration would have been extremely fractured. India has now become adept at organizing large-scale international conferences. The beginning was made in 1983 when the Non-Aligned Summit and the Commonwealth Summit were held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Shrimati Indira Gandhi. More than forty Heads of State and Government took part.

I was Secretary General of the NAM Summit and Chief Coordinator of the Commonwealth Summit. The late Queen Elizabeth opened the Commonwealth Summit. Prime Minister Modi took over the presidency of the G20 on December 1 for a one-year term. President Joe Biden said last Friday that he would support “my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi” during India’s G20 Presidency to advance sustainable and inclusive growth. President Biden quoted Prime Minister Modi on India’s G20 agenda which would be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented, adding that “India is a strong partner of the United States and I look forward to support my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 Presidency”. If I’m not mistaken, this is the first time that a President of the United States has befriended the Prime Minister of India.

President Nixon used foul language against Indira Gandhi in 1971 during the IndiaPak War in which Pakistan was defeated and Bangladesh was born. Prime Minister Modi said priorities would be set in consultation not only with G20 partners, but also with “our fellow travelers” in the Global South. He stressed that the great challenges of the world such as climate change, terrorism, pandemics, cannot be solved “by fighting but by acting together”. India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious and decisive. Let us unite to make India’s G20 Presidency one of healing, harmony and hope. Let us unite to shape a new paradigm of human-centred globalization. noble words.

LET ME FINISH BY QUOTING ONE OF THE ANCIENT PRAYERS:

“Common be your prayer,

Common be your end,

Common be your aim,

Commune be your deliberation,

Common be your desire,

Common be your hearts,

Commons be your intentions,

Common be the union between us.

RAHUL’S CRITICAL REMARKS ON VD SAVARKAR AMID YATRA

When the Bharat Jodo (India did not collapse) Yatra reached Maharashtra, the head of the Yatra, the sympathetic Rahul Gandhi is said to have made critical remarks about VD Savarkar that he had helped the British. What was the need to drag his name during the Yatra.

Savarkar, while studying in London, met the 40-year-old Gandhi, who refers to this meeting in his autobiography. Savarkar passed his bar exam the same year, but was not licensed to practice.

He was arrested in London on March 13, 1910 and deported to India. From 1911 to 1924 he was in the terrible Andaman cell prison. His cell was tiny and his treatment appalling. In 1924, he was transferred to Ratnagiri prison. Conditions were better than Cellular. On March 1, 1927, Mahatma Gandhi met Savarkar at Ratnagiri.

I have no warrant for Savarkar. I was against issuing a stamp with his picture on it under Shrimati Indira Gandhi’s regime. His portrait hangs in the central hall of Parliament, opposite that of Gandhiji. Savarkar coined the word Hindutva. Savarkar was arrested on February 5, 1948 after Gandhiji’s assassination on January 30, 1948. Nathu Ram Godse was the murderer. Godse considered Savarkar his guru. On February 10, 1949, he was acquitted and released. I now come to Pavan Verma’s excellent and revitalizing book, “The Great Hindu Civilization”, published in 1921. It mentions Savarkar’s name 35 times. Pavan Verma is both critical and complimentary about Savarkar. He launches MS Golwalkar and his pro-Nazi book, “We or Our Nationhood Defined”. I quoted Golwalkarji’s book once in the Lok Sabha. I asked Advaniji if he agreed with the author’s views. He avoided a direct response

Pavan admits that Savarkar was a patriot. “His burning passion was to see an India free from Britain, and he paid a very high price for the courage of his convictions.” Here is an eloquent and powerful quote: “The truth is that where the transformation of Hinduism into a modern world and progressive religion was concerned, Savarkar was nothing less than a revolutionary. He was resolutely against the system of castes and the practice of untouchability. His rejection of scriptural injunctions was devastating.” Savarkar said, “With all due respect, they must be discarded. feet and retard my progress towards modernity. He was against cow worship, which attracted abuse from orthodox Hindus. Savarkar – “To raise an animal that eats garbage and passes excrement anywhere and everywhere to the status of a goddess is in my opinion insulting to both humanity and divinity.An animal’s urine suddenly becomes soul-cleansing for us!I must frankly add that the flip side of Savarkar is far from being approved able or acceptable.

K NATWAR SINGH The author is the former Minister of External Affairs of India