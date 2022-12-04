President Joko Widodo will open the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships





Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali said President Joko Widodo will attend and open the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships (WJWC) at ICE Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) Tangerang, Banten on Monday (5/ 12). “On behalf of the government, I appreciate holding the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships which will be opened directly by the president, tomorrow,” Amali said at a press conference at ICE BSD, Tangerang on Sunday. Amali said he was proud to organize the eighth edition of the WJWC as it is the largest with more than 60 participating countries worldwide. Read also: PB WI has selected 23 Indonesian representatives for the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships

Read also : China confirms sending representatives to 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships As one of the main branches of National Sports Grand Design (DBON), Amali hopes that Indonesia will succeed not only in organizing it but also in achieving success. On the same occasion, Chairman of the Indonesian Wushu Executive Board (PB WI), Airlangga Hartarto, also thanked the government, namely the Ministry of Youth and Sports (Kemenpora) for their full support for WJWC 2022. “Overall, there will be 807 athletes and officials involved from 60 countries and two regions. This is the largest and largest junior event overall after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Airlangga said. Airlangga also said this event is important for athletes to see the competitive card as wushu will be contested for the first time at the V/2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. Overall, Indonesia as hosts will field the top 23 athletes, including 12 athletes for taolu number and 11 sanda athletes. “These Indonesian athletes are also preparing to go to the Youth Olympic Games in 2026 in Senegal,” Airlangga concluded. Read also: Nabila is determined to be the champion of the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championship

Read also: PB WI: WJWC 2022 will be Indonesian wushu athletes’ departure to the 2032 Olympics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://id.berita.yahoo.com/presiden-joko-widodo-bakal-buka-123717045.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos