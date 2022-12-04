Chinese protests are a warning to Xi Jinping from the youth | Xi Jinping

Frustration and grievances over China’s zero COVID policy have led to large protests in more than a dozen cities, on a scale not seen since the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

These youth-led social protests involved open calls for change not only in COVID-19 policies, but also in governance and politics. The big message from the scenes from China: the suppression of political debate in an increasingly centralized bureaucracy can trigger social unrest overnight despite heightened censorship and security enforcement.

For now, the Chinese Community Party has responded by working to ease some virus restrictions despite the high number of daily cases, signaling softened stances amid rising protests.

But the key test for President Xi Jinping is before him: what has he really learned from the outpouring of anger on China’s streets, in its universities and in its factories?

Different policy

After the 1989 Tiananmen Square student protests, which were sparked by the death of pro-reform leader Hu Yaobang, the ruling CCP learned from the incident by adopting a model of collective leadership more open to political debate. in government and in society.

Subsequent Chinese leaders, including Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, moved away from strongman politics to a power-sharing model at the top. More broadly, the CCP has undergone a radical change, which has been called reinstitutionalization, led by top leaders such as Zeng Qinghong (Chinese Vice President under Hu Jintao), Li Yuanchao (Vice President during the early years of Xis) and political theorist Wang Huning. .

This move towards a semblance of internal party democracy encouraged political debates at different levels and pushed forward a process of decentralization that enabled local leaders to promote economic development. Some observers described the process as an example of the CCP’s authoritarian resilience, in which a single leader could not dominate policy-making in all areas and had to share power with other colleagues in the Politburo and its Committee. standing, the higher organs of the party.

The political game shifted from a conventional winner-take-all model to a balance of power model, in which all members of the Politburo Standing Committee were vested with nearly equal political authority, resulting in power-sharing and high-level checks and controls. sales. The authoritarian characteristic of the regimes was mitigated by fragmented policy enforcement, relatively moderate censorship, and abundant political debate.

Xi changed the game in 2012, when he replaced Hu Jintao as CCP general secretary and began a process of recentralization that consolidated his power as the party’s top leader.

Facing a disgruntled society vexed by income disparity and corruption, Xi borrowed Mao Zedong’s playbook and urged civil servants and military officers to reconnect with ordinary people while tightening the boundaries on discussions of ideas such as as democracy and freedom of expression.

With the ruling parties’ tighter control of the media and the rectification of ideology, opinion leaders in China seemed more cautious than before when it came to expressing different views on the public policy or human rights. This brought the movement toward more vigorous political debate within the CCP to a screeching halt under Jiang and Hu. The result: increased risks of policy errors, as there are fewer checks and balances in place.

The lessons of the protests

China’s early success in combating the spread of the coronavirus has won praise at home and abroad, but increasingly the economic and social cost of its draconian zero COVID policy has become unbearable.

Anger over the seemingly endless string of lockdowns has spread like wildfire and public dissatisfaction with travel restrictions has reached a boiling point.

Throughout the year, people expressed frustration with access to medical care and complained of difficulties in buying food as delivery services were overcrowded. Some reported poor conditions at quarantine centers and questioned why those who tested positive had to be locked up in these facilities even when they were asymptomatic. Others have expressed anger over the policy of separating COVID-positive babies and young children from their parents.

Recent protests suggest that all of these sentiments are coming together now. These are the first nationwide protests in decades involving university students, small business owners and ordinary Chinese citizens. It was sparked by a fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, which killed 10 people believed to be in a locked building.

It also follows a recent accident in Guizhou province where 27 bus passengers were killed on their way to a quarantine facility. The government should have considered zero COVID fatigue and grievances. But that would only have been possible if policymakers were more responsive to complaints on social media and more consultative with public health professionals and social groups.

Tighter censorship in a year of power transition, the CCP held its 20th party congress in October, has dulled officials’ sensitivity to society’s seething anger at lockdowns and lasting tests.

After mass protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Belgium, the Netherlands and the United States, Chinese authorities should have been aware of the risks associated with strict quarantine and lockdown measures. However, no serious debate on COVID-19 policy has taken place in the public domain due to increased censorship and surveillance.

If Xi wants further proof of the dangers of the path he has taken, he need look no further than the consequences of Jiang’s recent death. The former CCP leader and Chinese president was mourned by many Chinese people. Jiang was not Hu Yaobang in fact, he came to power following the brutal crushing of the Tiananmen Square protests. Yet many consider it to have represented a bygone era when China was seen as relatively freer and more tolerant of differing opinions.

By now it should be clear to Chinese leaders that it is unrealistic to hope to completely eliminate COVID-19 through repeated lockdowns and testing, given the high transmissibility of Omicron variants and the large number of asymptomatic cases. .

The recent protests themselves have not shaken Xi’s political authority, but unless he adapts, the government could encounter a growing political backlash against his COVID-19 policies. There is also a broader lesson here: the public display of anger has sent a clear signal to leaders that public policy debates where a range of viewpoints are allowed are key to understanding the pulse of the masses. This is a motto that Xi himself has repeatedly emphasized. Now he knows the risks of not translating those words into action.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.