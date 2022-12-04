Politics
List of assets of 7 Indonesian presidents, unexpectedly he is the champion
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The chatter about the presidential and vice-presidential election for the years 2024-2029 began to be widely heard in various circles of society.
Stories about the wealth of the country’s rulers have never escaped the topic of public conversation. There is no end to the wealth of the rulers of the country, and even though it is said repeatedly, it still manages to keep people from getting tired of knowing it.
Indonesia has changed direction seven times since the motherland was declared independent on August 17, 1945. They include Soekarno, Suharto, BJ Habibie, Abdurrahman Wahid, Megawati Soekarno Putri, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo.
So, which of them has the most wealth?
Here is information regarding the total wealth of the President of the Republic of Indonesia from time to time, which has been reported by various sources:
1. Soukarno
The first president of Indonesia who took office from August 18, 1945 to March 12, 1967, it is unclear how much wealth he possesses.
However, according to the information of the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, editions of December 17 and 19, 2012, the data on the wealth of Soekarno reached 180 billion US dollars.
We know that his fortune is stored in a bunker of the Swiss Banking Union (UBS).
Meanwhile, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper is one of the oldest newspapers in Austria. They have been published since January 2, 1900.
2.Suharto
The man who is often dubbed by the international community “the smiling general” was rumored to have transferred funds amounting to 9 billion US dollars to a bank in Austria in 1998, after his resignation.
Nevertheless, the amount of his wealth is only part of the assets held by Suharto when he was the 2nd President of Indonesia, in the period from March 12, 1967 to May 21, 1998.
Meanwhile, an international financial institution, Time Warner Inc., once reported that Suharto’s assets amounted to around $15 billion, including $9 billion transferred from a bank in Switzerland to a bank in Austria. .
3. BJ Habibie
The 3rd president of Indonesia who took office from May 21, 1998 to October 20, 1999 does not yet know with certainty the amount of his fortune.
Nevertheless, Hasri Ainun Besari’s husband once reported wealth of US$60 million by the print media Asia Far Eastern Economic Review.
Asia Far Eastern Economic Review is Asia’s largest English-language business media, headquartered in Hong Kong. The assets of BJ Habibie have been obtained from intellectual property rights in a number of inventions in the field of technology and in a number of companies in the field of technology.
According to Globe Asia, BJ Habibie’s children, Ilham Habibie and Thareq Habibie Ilthabi Rekatama, are recorded as having a wealth of $250 million from a number of technology companies owned by the Habibie family.
4. Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur)
The man often referred to as Gus Dur served as Indonesia’s 4th president between October 20, 1999 and July 23, 2001.
Based on the State Administration Wealth Report (LHKPN) in 2001, it was recorded that Gus Dur had a wealth of Rs 3.49 billion.
Its wealth comes from its land and buildings, transportation, precious metals, securities, as well as demand deposits and cash.
5. Megawati Soekarno Putri
Megawati is expected to have assets of up to IDR 96.16 billion based on LHKPN in 2014.
The 5th President of Indonesia in the period July 23, 2001 to October 20, 2004 owned land and buildings totaling Rs 36 billion, transportations Rs 1 billion, securities worth Rs 33 billion and demand deposits and cash of Rs 1 billion.
6. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY)
The 6th President of Indonesia who served these two periods (2004-2014), is known to have a wealth of 13.98 billion rupees. This is known based on the LHKPN in 2014.
SBY’s assets came from a variety of sources, ranging from transportation worth up to Rs 500 million, land and buildings of Rs 5 billion, and demand deposits and cash of Rs 6 billion.
7. Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
According to LHKPN, the 7th President of Indonesia, who also held the executive chair during these two periods (2014-2024), has assets of 50.24 billion rupees.
Jokowi’s wealth which amounts to Rp. 50.24 billion comes from various things ranging from land, vehicles to other movable assets.
Meanwhile, details of Jokowi’s assets consist of 20 units of land and buildings totaling IDR 43.88 billion, 12 units of vehicles IDR 1.08 billion and other movable assets IDR 6.1 billion. He also has a debt record of IDR 1.19 billion.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
In the hands of Jokowi, the magnificent Soekarno-Suharto project becomes brilliant
(stamp/ayh)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20221204065601-4-393522/daftar-harta-7-presiden-indonesia-gak-disangka-ini-juaranya
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- List of assets of 7 Indonesian presidents, unexpectedly he is the champion
- 2023 will be the year Irish indigenous tech company Cilter, an online safety company for children in Ireland, raises $1.5 million in funding
- Assemblies will not be dissolved if elections are held in March: Imran Khan
- George Clooney and Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center laureates | Entertainment
- USF is hiring Alex Golesh of Tennessee as its next football coach, reports say
- 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Gabon | Ecology – Devdiscourse
- Chinese protests are a warning to Xi Jinping from the youth | Xi Jinping
- PM Modi to inaugurate key BJP meeting on Monday
- Apple loses imagination, returns to chilling old ways
- Los Angeles, the fifth fashion city?
- The Sparkly Bollywood Diva Dresses That Could Be A Good Cocktail Party Inspiration »GossipChimp
- England batsman Joe Root leaves world cricket stunned by batting left-handed: The Tribune India