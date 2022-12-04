List of assets of 7 Indonesian presidents, unexpectedly he is the champion

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The chatter about the presidential and vice-presidential election for the years 2024-2029 began to be widely heard in various circles of society.

Stories about the wealth of the country’s rulers have never escaped the topic of public conversation. There is no end to the wealth of the rulers of the country, and even though it is said repeatedly, it still manages to keep people from getting tired of knowing it.

Indonesia has changed direction seven times since the motherland was declared independent on August 17, 1945. They include Soekarno, Suharto, BJ Habibie, Abdurrahman Wahid, Megawati Soekarno Putri, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo.

So, which of them has the most wealth?

Here is information regarding the total wealth of the President of the Republic of Indonesia from time to time, which has been reported by various sources:

1. Soukarno

The first president of Indonesia who took office from August 18, 1945 to March 12, 1967, it is unclear how much wealth he possesses.

However, according to the information of the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, editions of December 17 and 19, 2012, the data on the wealth of Soekarno reached 180 billion US dollars.

We know that his fortune is stored in a bunker of the Swiss Banking Union (UBS).

Meanwhile, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper is one of the oldest newspapers in Austria. They have been published since January 2, 1900.

2.Suharto

The man who is often dubbed by the international community “the smiling general” was rumored to have transferred funds amounting to 9 billion US dollars to a bank in Austria in 1998, after his resignation.

Nevertheless, the amount of his wealth is only part of the assets held by Suharto when he was the 2nd President of Indonesia, in the period from March 12, 1967 to May 21, 1998.

Meanwhile, an international financial institution, Time Warner Inc., once reported that Suharto’s assets amounted to around $15 billion, including $9 billion transferred from a bank in Switzerland to a bank in Austria. .

3. BJ Habibie

The 3rd president of Indonesia who took office from May 21, 1998 to October 20, 1999 does not yet know with certainty the amount of his fortune.

Nevertheless, Hasri Ainun Besari’s husband once reported wealth of US$60 million by the print media Asia Far Eastern Economic Review.

Asia Far Eastern Economic Review is Asia’s largest English-language business media, headquartered in Hong Kong. The assets of BJ Habibie have been obtained from intellectual property rights in a number of inventions in the field of technology and in a number of companies in the field of technology.

According to Globe Asia, BJ Habibie’s children, Ilham Habibie and Thareq Habibie Ilthabi Rekatama, are recorded as having a wealth of $250 million from a number of technology companies owned by the Habibie family.

4. Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur)

The man often referred to as Gus Dur served as Indonesia’s 4th president between October 20, 1999 and July 23, 2001.

Based on the State Administration Wealth Report (LHKPN) in 2001, it was recorded that Gus Dur had a wealth of Rs 3.49 billion.

Its wealth comes from its land and buildings, transportation, precious metals, securities, as well as demand deposits and cash.

5. Megawati Soekarno Putri

Megawati is expected to have assets of up to IDR 96.16 billion based on LHKPN in 2014.

The 5th President of Indonesia in the period July 23, 2001 to October 20, 2004 owned land and buildings totaling Rs 36 billion, transportations Rs 1 billion, securities worth Rs 33 billion and demand deposits and cash of Rs 1 billion.

6. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY)

The 6th President of Indonesia who served these two periods (2004-2014), is known to have a wealth of 13.98 billion rupees. This is known based on the LHKPN in 2014.

SBY’s assets came from a variety of sources, ranging from transportation worth up to Rs 500 million, land and buildings of Rs 5 billion, and demand deposits and cash of Rs 6 billion.

7. Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

According to LHKPN, the 7th President of Indonesia, who also held the executive chair during these two periods (2014-2024), has assets of 50.24 billion rupees.

Jokowi’s wealth which amounts to Rp. 50.24 billion comes from various things ranging from land, vehicles to other movable assets.

Meanwhile, details of Jokowi’s assets consist of 20 units of land and buildings totaling IDR 43.88 billion, 12 units of vehicles IDR 1.08 billion and other movable assets IDR 6.1 billion. He also has a debt record of IDR 1.19 billion.

