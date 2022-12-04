Biden slams Trump for saying constitution should be terminated | donald trump





The White House Biden has reprimanded Donald Trump after the former president said the US constitution should be terminated for his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, said Saturday: Attacking the constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.

Bates called the constitution a sacrosanct document, saying: You can’t love America just when you win.

Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020, by more than 7 million votes and by 306-232 in the Electoral College, a result he called a landslide when it was in his favor in 2016, against Hillary Clinton .

Trump continues to claim that Biden won key states through voter fraud, a lie that fueled the deadly attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021. Nine deaths have been linked to the riot, including suicides among the police. More than 950 people have been charged.

This week, two members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia were convicted of seditious conspiracy. Other members of pro-Trump far-right groups face similar charges.

Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the Capitol attack. It has not yet returned to the latter, despite its new owner, Elon Musk, saying he is free to do so. On Saturday, Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to say: Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the constitution.

Trump also said unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented remedy.

He was writing after Musk claimed he would show Twitter was guilty of suppressing free speech by posting evidence of how the platform responded to demands from the 2020 election campaigns.

Trump is the only declared candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, but he has come under increasing criticism from Republicans and Republican-friendly media since the midterm elections in which many of his endorsed candidates have been defeated, including election deniers running for governor and key electoral roles in battleground states. The Republicans took the House, but only by a narrow margin, and failed to retake the Senate.

On Saturday, Trump also slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and any weak Republicans who couldn’t get the 2020 presidential election endorsed and discarded quickly enough. Even after the Capitol riot, 147 Republicans in Congress opposed the results in key states.

Senior Republicans have lately criticized Trump, particularly for his decision to have dinner at his Florida home with known white supremacist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes. But although Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has surged in the polls of possible 2024 nominees, few in the party have broken decisively with Trump, and those who have been largely expelled.

On Saturday, Brian Schatz, a Democratic U.S. Senator from Hawaii, underscored such a stark political reality, saying: Trump just called for the suspension of the constitution and that’s the final straw for zero Republicans, especially those who call themselves constitutional conservatives.

One of those conservatives is Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader who is vying to become Speaker of the House. Shortly before Trump declared the constitution should be terminated, McCarthy said that when his party took control in January, he would demonstrate his constitutionalist good faith by reading every word of the hallowed document on the floor of the House.

On Saturday, Mehdi Hasan, who hosts a show on MSNBC, tweeted: Do you support Donald Trump’s demand to end the constitution? Doesn’t his request disqualify him from running for president? Two questions that every Republican member of the House and Senate must ask themselves, again and again, in the coming days.

Hasan also pointed to Trump’s dinner at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, with Nick Fuentes, saying that in just two weeks the former president had said or done things that would be lifelong scandals for d other politicians, he really knows how to flood the area. Critics of Trump on the political right condemned the remark.

John Bolton, George W Bush’s ambassador to the UN, who became Trump’s third national security adviser, said: No American conservative can accept Donald Trump’s call to suspend the constitution because of the results of the 2020 election. And all true conservatives must oppose his 2024 presidential campaign.

