It’s a tried and true political maxim that when the men in gray suits come looking for you, it’s time to get off the stage. Or, if you’re Boris Johnson, to find another stop at the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers conference in Colorado Springs, say, what august organization rose from obscurity to a strange sort of infamy in October when she paid the former British Prime Minister 315,000 for a 30-minute after-dinner speech.

MP Ian Blackford, for five years now leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in the House of Commons, can only dream of such a glamorous political life. But he knows well that even if the men in gray wear kilts even if they are not men at all, in fact the result and the message are the same: here is your jacket, mate.

We’re not sure if it was a tweed tap on the shoulder that influenced the 61-year-old’s decision, announced on Thursday, to step down as leader of the SNP at Westminster. We only know that when the parliamentary group meets to elect a new leader at its annual general meeting on Tuesday, his name will not be on the ballot.

Now is a good time for new leadership in Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scottish independence, Blackford said in a statement. While I step down as Leader of Westminster, I will continue in my role as MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, and have also accepted a new role at the center of the SNP independence campaign, leading the engagement of companies.

You can read what you like in this accepted word, by the way. But you can’t read much into some of the other words used to describe the events of the past week. The Daily Telegraphs was ousted, while The Guardian was forced out. Not much wiggle room there.

So Ian Blackford’s name will no longer be bellowed by the Speaker of the House of Commons after a Keir Starmer v Whoevers Tory Leader This Week spat at Prime Ministers’ Questions. No longer will it presage a speech from the man ridiculed for once referring to himself as a mere crofter hes an ex-banker and memorably (so cruelly) described by someone else as a potato baked in a three-piece suit.

This affront came courtesy of the New Statesman, a publication supporting Labor. Blackford, like Alex Salmond before him, is a creature of Westminster and gives the impression that he gladly takes advantage of the fine dining and sedentary lifestyle there, he writes. He also noted that Blackford lacked the cunning or strategic intelligence of Salmond (that’s what you call it?). That when he rises to speak in the Commons, clutching his usual wad of papers, he is greeted with pantomime groans, sighs and yawns. That his only trick is threatening to walk or be kicked out of the room, not quite realizing either scenario.

This last beard is not strictly true. Blackford was most likely kicked out of the chamber in 2018 during a Brexit debate, for the crime of refusing to sit down when asked. He was followed out of the bedroom by the entire SNP group. Someone on the government benches called it a stunt, even though it was pretty loud, so maybe they just used a word that sounded like a stunt. Either way, Joanna Cherry offered a cheery wave of farewell as she brought up the rear.

Blackford was expelled again in January, this time for having the temerity to call a liar the man who would one day address the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers conference in Colorado Springs. What was he thinking? I will speak truth to power, Blackford said as Jacob Rees Mogg moved to silence him with a Steven Seagal choke hold (I guess that’s what happened. I wasn’t there , so it is possible that Blackford was simply escorted out of the chamber by the Sergeant-at-Arms and parked on the naughty step until lunchtime).

So yes, he was a rambunctious interpreter of the Commons in his time. Those pantomime yawns perhaps say more about the message than the man.

Speak of arms across the long tri, which stretches from Edinburgh to London, Nicola Sturgeons’ grip on her pesky Westminster cohort is reputed to have weakened slightly with the impending departure of her longtime leader, both friend and loyalist. There are problems for the Prime Minister on two fronts, first with the Scottish Government’s controversial Gender Recognition Reform Bill. his own proposal to make the next UK general election a de facto referendum on independence. Some members of the SNP group in Westminster are unhappy with this plan and are quick to say so.

More specific criticism of Blackford relates to his handling of what is known as the Patrick Grady case, allegations of sexual impropriety brought against the MP for Glasgow North. A leaked audio revealed Blackford was ordering the SNP group to support Grady and although he later apologized for the way the issue was handled, the apology was branded a cop and publicity stunt by the victim.

And just last week a coup attempt was killed off, as an SNP insider put it, apparently after Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn told party officials that he was going to stand against Blackford at the AGM and he had the backing to win. Flynn then took to Twitter to say he had no intention of standing up.

So who will be the new leader of the SNP in Westminster? Curiously, the smart money is on 34-year-old Stephen Flynn, who loves Bruce Springsteen almost as much as he loves Dundee United, and whose rather pragmatic view of fossil fuels could cause friction with the Prime Minister.

Perhaps the biggest question is whether Flynn will go unopposed. Other MPs already mentioned as part of the leadership include Alyn Smith, Stewart McDonald, Alison Thewliss and Kirsten Oswald, who is currently deputy leader. All four tweeted tributes to Blackford last week and all used virtually the same form of words, although Oswald at least had the wit to change the qualifying adjective. Great minds, huh? Believe them, then: Ian Blackford has made an incredible change.

Don’t bet against Joanna Cherry either. She was sacked by Blackford in February 2021 from her front bench role and took to Twitter following his announcement that he was stepping down to give her tuppence value. It is time for new leadership and tolerance of debate and diverse viewpoints, she wrote emphatically. I hope that the SNP Westminster group will now be free to choose our new leader without outside interference and in accordance with our standing orders.

And here’s a final thought: if a recent election projection is correct and the Tories retain just 22 seats in the next general election, whoever takes over could officially become Leader of the Opposition in Westminster. Imagine that.

If you think this World Cup is upside down, it has nothing on what might be in store. All eyes are on London, then.