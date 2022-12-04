Imran Khan must dissolve assemblies by December 30, says Sheikh Rashid





Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that PTI chairman Imran Khan would wait until December 30 for the election date, after which he would dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies.

The AML leader, in a post on Twitter, said Miftah Ismail, who was the former finance minister, also criticized his government over economic policies.

30

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) December 4, 2022

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said party chairman Imran Khan had ordered party lawmakers to prepare for elections.

Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the former prime minister had asked all party candidates to return to their constituencies and start campaigning.

The former minister claimed that even though the PTI would not spend more time, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would continue to boycott the elections.

If the PDM continues to shy away from elections as it is currently doing, then without wasting any more time, we will go to the elections in Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa while the National Assembly elections will take place later.

PDM

Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 4, 2022

The former information minister added that Khan had advised all PTI candidates to return to their constituencies and start preparing for the elections. National Assembly elections would be held later if the government did not call general polls, but the PTI would opt for polls in Punjab and KP as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in an interview with a private channel on Saturday, PTI leader Imran Khan expressed his willingness to stop the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if the coalition government agrees to organize elections by the end of March next year.

If they are ready for the elections by the end of March, we will not dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, we want to organize polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies. Imran said.

