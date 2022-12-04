PM Modi to inaugurate a two-day nationwide meeting of BJP bureau members on December 5

As Gujarat prepares for the second and final ballot on December 5, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking ahead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day meeting of BJP national bureau members on Monday. The meeting will be chaired by BJP National Chairman JP Nadda.

Election preparations and strategies for the year 2023 are expected to be discussed at the meeting. The party is eyeing various important elections next year with crucial states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, etc.

The year is expected to start with elections for three northeastern state assemblies like Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya in February. Then in May, the southern state of Karnataka will go to the polls, which is important for the BJP as it is currently the only southern state under its rule.

Karnataka is also significant because in 2018 the BJP was initially outmaneuvered by the Congress-JDS coalition. The party eventually came to power with the support of defectors from other parties, but was plagued with infighting within the party. The BJP has also changed its chief minister and currently the not so powerful Basavaraj Bommai is running the state.

Then in November-December 2023, the real battle for the BJP will begin. The election of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is very crucial as in 2018 they were seen as a dent in the image of the new BJP led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The party lost all three states in 2018 and the loss of Chhattisgarh was irreparable.

The party tried to do politics with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and achieved tremendous results. The BJP has managed to return to power in Madhya Pradesh with the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia rebellion while the Congress government in Rajasthan is hanging on a weak wire with top leader Sachin Pilot also showing a rebellious attitude.

After the demarcation, the new union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is also expected to go to the polls next year.