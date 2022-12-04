Donald Trump’s call to ‘end’ the Constitution sparks fury





Donald Trump has sparked a furious backlash after calling for parts of the Constitution to be ‘terminated’ to overturn the 2020 election results.

The former president, who announced in November that he would run for president again, reiterated his baseless allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 election on Saturday in posts on his Truth Social platform.

But he went further by suggesting that the United States abandon one of its founding documents.

“Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in response to Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files.”

Musk had claimed the files would reveal how the social media platform deleted a New York Post article about Hunter Biden ahead of the 2020 election. However, some people described them as a ‘snoozefest’ that put nothing on. in light that was not already known about the platform’s management of history.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on November 15, 2022. Alon Skuy/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s reaction drew an outpouring of criticism, including from the White House.

The U.S. Constitution “is a sacrosanct document that for more than 200 years has ensured that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. a statement to Newsweek.

“The Constitution unites the American people, regardless of party, and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It is the ultimate monument to all Americans who gave their lives to defeat selfish despots who abused their power and violated fundamental rights.

“Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned. You can’t just love America when you win.”

On Twitter, lawmakers also slammed Trump for his comments.

Rep. Ritchie Torres tweeted, “Donald Trump wants to suspend the Constitution in the name of protecting the Constitution, just as he perpetrated voter fraud in the name of preventing voter fraud.”

In another tweet, Torres wrote that the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol was Trump’s “attempt to end the US Constitution. He’s a repeat offender.”

Rep. Ted Lieu tagged GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy in a tweet, writing, “Remember your visionary and successful idea to read the Constitution from the floor of the House? You should make sure the man in front which you bow down, Donald Trump, is watching. Oh and are you going to say anything about Trump’s anti-American and fascist proposal?”

Donald Trump wants to suspend the Constitution in the name of protecting the Constitution, just as he committed voter fraud in the name of preventing voter fraud.

— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 4, 2022

Dear @GOPLeader: Remember your visionary and successful idea to read the Constitution from the floor of the House? You should make sure the man you are bowing to, Donald Trump, is watching.

Oh and are you going to say anything about Trump’s anti-American and fascist proposal? https://t.co/xUm4V76q7F

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 4, 2022

Rep. Eric Swalwell wrote that every reporter in Congress “should be demanding answers from Congressional Republicans about Donald Trump’s call for the removal of the Constitution…how many of them have called themselves ‘Constitutional Conservatives’ during the Obama years???”

Singer Barbra Streisand also slammed Trump, saying he “seems crazier than ever.”

She wrote: “He now wants to suspend the Constitution and be declared president. Or perhaps dictator for life.”

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign and the White House for comment.

