Constitution should be terminated due to ‘massive’ electoral fraud





Former President Trump is seen at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Saturday falsely cited voter fraud as the reason for ending the Constitution, after Elon Musk posted about Twitter’s role in limiting access to a story about Hunter Biden.

What it says: “So with the exposure of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech companies, the DNC and the Democratic Party, throw you the results of the 2020 presidential election and declare the FAIR WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he continued. “Our great ‘Founder’ did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!”

Between the lines: The statement comes after Musk posted Twitter Files’ on Friday. restrict access to a New York Post article on Hunter Biden’s laptop three weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter said it blocked the story because of a company policy on hacked and stolen materials, Axios reports. Conservatives, meanwhile, argued at the time that Twitter was censoring news.

What they’re saying: The White House condemned Trump’s words in a statement sent to Axios on Saturday.

The United States Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for more than 200 years has ensured that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution unites the American people, regardless of party, and elected leaders swear to uphold it,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates. “It is the ultimate monument to all Americans who gave their lives to defeat themselves. in the service of despots who have abused their power and violated fundamental rights. Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned. You can’t just love America when you win,” the statement read.

The big picture: In the weeks since he launched his 2024 re-election bid, Trump has made headlines more for the controversy than his campaign.

Go Deeper: Trump: Capitol Rioters Treated ‘Unconstitutionally’

Trump chats with white nationalist Nick Fuentes over dinner at Mar-a-Lago

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with a statement from the White House.

