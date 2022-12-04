Trump had a hidden debt while in office





Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Donald Trump’s affairs have garnered so much attention during his tenure that it would be easy to conclude that all information about his overseas entanglements must now be released. It’s not. Buried in a pile of recently released financial documents is a startling revelation: Donald Trump had an undisclosed foreign creditor when he ran for president in 2016 and after taking office in 2017.

The documents, compiled by the Trump Organization and obtained by the New York Attorney General, show a previously undisclosed $19.8 million liability listed as L/P Daewoo. The debt stems from an agreement Trump struck to share part of his licensing fees with Daewoo, a South Korean conglomerate that has partnered with Trump on a project near the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Trump eliminated debt five and a half months into his term as president, the documents show. It seems to have acted with some urgency to erase the liabilities from its balance sheet. From 2011 to 2016, documents show the balance remained static at $19.8 million. Paperwork capturing Trump’s financial position as of June 30, 2017, five months into his presidency, appears to show the balance had fallen to $4.3 million, or $15.5 million less than he expected. was a year earlier. Trump completely got rid of debt soon after. Daewoo was bought out of its position on July 5, 2017, the documents say, without specifying who exactly repaid the loan.

Although the debt appears in internal Trump Organizations documents, it does not appear in Trump’s public financial disclosure reports, documents he was required to submit to federal officials when running for president and after his election. input function. Trump’s former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, told The New York Times in 2016 that his boss had disclosed all debts related to companies in which Trump had a 100% stake on the documents. It was not true.

There’s a chance that Trump’s omission could have been legal, nonetheless. Although government officials are required to list personal loans on their financial statements, the law does not require them to include loans to their businesses unless they are personally responsible for the loans. The Trump Organization documents do not specify whether the former president, who owned 100% of the entities responsible for the debt, personally guaranteed liability, leaving it unclear whether he broke the law or simply took advantage of a loophole.

There is no doubt that if the world had known about the debt while Trump was president, it would have raised concerns about conflicts of interest, perhaps exacerbated by Daewoo’s historic ties to North Korea. . (In the mid-1990s, the company was the only South Korean company allowed to operate a business inside the country.) Most people as wealthy as Trump wouldn’t be heavily swayed by a $20 million loan. dollars. Either way, the fact that the former president managed to keep the debt a secret for so long underscores how weak the government’s ethical safeguards are, how difficult they are to reinforce, and how Trump could easily cross them again as he runs for president again in 2024.

Trump’s relationship with Daewoo dates back at least a quarter century. In 1997, the Korean firm signed a deal to partner with Trump on a black skyscraper near the United Nations named Trump World Tower. This project was successful enough for Daewoo to continue doing business with Trump, using its name on six properties built in South Korea from 1999 to 2007.

At one point, it’s unclear exactly when or how Daewoo also became Trump’s creditor. The debt reflected on documents from the Trump Organizations appears to have started with a principal of $25 million. Records indicate the liability was tied to Trump businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Brazil, Florida, Arizona, Canada and Chicago.

None of this was apparent in the disclosure reports that Trump, whose representatives did not respond to requests for comment, filed with the Office of Government Ethics. If someone doesn’t disclose a loan, OGE has no way of knowing, says Walter Shaub, who ran that agency when Trump took office. Don Fox, who also ran the bureau, adds: The system is sort of based on people actually obeying a law because they want to obey the law.

Trump repeatedly butted heads with ethics officials. In one case, the agency contacted the Justice Department, after Trump failed to disclose a $130,000 debt owed to his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who paid the actress silent money. porn Stormy Daniels on behalf of her boss. Cohen eventually turned on Trump and testified on Capitol Hill, bringing with him documents that shed more light on the president’s finances and even hinted at the possibility of an undisclosed second responsibility.

After reviewing the Cohens documents, Elijah Cummings, a Democrat who chaired the House Oversight and Reform Committee, asked the Trump accounting firm for additional documents. Reviewing these documents might have allowed legislators to identify gaps and possibly draft legislation to fill them. The accounting firm Mazars refused to hand over documents without a subpoena. The Cummings committee provided one, and Trump sued to block it.

In a world that operates at an increasingly rapid pace each year, the American legal system evolves as if it were stuck in a different century. After losing in the U.S. district and appellate courts, Trump filed an emergency petition with the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay to stop the subpoena. The nation’s highest court granted Trump’s request, then, in July 2020, a year after Cummings was first subpoenaed for the documents, sent the case back to a lower court for reconsideration.

Considering the case for the second time, a US appeals court issued a split decision in July 2022, more than three years after the oversight committee issued the subpoena, more than two and a half years after the Cummings’ death and over a year and a half. a year and a half after Trump’s departure. The court ruled that Trump’s accountants must turn over certain documents, but it’s unclear what the oversight committee received so far it hasn’t revealed anything about Daewoo’s debt.

My committee continues to analyze information we receive from Mazars, Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who succeeded Cummings as chair of the oversight committee, said in a statement. We are committed to uncovering the full extent of former President Trump’s conflicts of interest so that the American people can understand how those conflicts may have influenced key decisions of the Trump administration and whether reforms are needed to prevent those conflicts. serious conflicts in the future.

However, it seems unlikely that Congress will strengthen disclosure laws anytime soon. The presidents’ former allies won back the House of Representatives last month and Trump announced another race for the White House soon after. Republican House members are unlikely to want to pass legislation that could expose their party’s frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination. Democrats have had their time in office when they theoretically could have changed the laws. Trump, using the courts, managed to run out of time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2022/12/04/trump-owed-hidden-debt-while-in-office/

