Politics
Xi Jinping doesn’t want to take a better vaccine from the west, according to US intelligence
Xi Jinping will not allow the use of Western vaccines in China, according to US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.
On Sunday, Ms Haines underlined the confidence of Chinese presidents in the country’s indigenous Sinovac vaccine.
Mr. Xi does not want to take a better Western vaccine and instead relies on a vaccine in China that is simply not as effective against Omicron, she said.
The senior US official’s remarks came amid widespread protests around the country and governments’ daunting task to curb the spread of the disease.
Chinese citizens, tired of three years of strict lockdowns and other tough measures, have won a temporary battle after the government eased its zero-Covid policy in some cities.
In Beijing and Shenzhen, some restrictions were lifted over the weekend. Restrictions were also eased earlier in the week in the city of Guangzhou, where police in hazmat suits and shields advanced in formation against protesters.
Seeing the protests and the response to them contradicts the narrative he likes to put forward that China is so much more efficient in government, Ms Haines added.
His [protests]again, not something that we see as a threat to stability right now, or regime change or anything like that, Ms. Haines said.
Its evolution will be important for Xi’s position.
Mr Xi, on the other hand, reportedly countered global media coverage of the protests by saying they were the work of frustrated students. The Chinese government has not openly commented on the protests.
Meanwhile, questions have emerged about China’s rising daily Covid caseload, whether it would be wise to ease restrictions and how the government can tackle the spread of the virus in the face of protests that have rocked Mr Xis. and communist parties. image in the world media.
On Sunday, the country reported 35,775 cases in the past 24 hours, of which 31,607 were asymptomatic.
Two Covid deaths were also reported in Shandong and Sichuan provinces on the same day.
Studies have also shown that Sinovac is not as effective as its foreign counterparts.
Vaccination rates also leave much to be desired. Even though nine out of 10 citizens have received at least one stroke, the rates among the elderly are concerning.
Only 66% of people over 80 received an injection while 40% received a booster, the Associated Press reported, citing China’s National Health Commission.
As a result, fewer Chinese citizens have developed antibodies against Covid, which would not help curb the disease, despite the Chinese government’s defense that the Omicron variant is less severe than its predecessors.
It seems pretty far-fetched that China is giving the green light to Western vaccines at this point, an unnamed U.S. official told Reuters.
It’s a matter of national pride, and they’d have to swallow a good chunk of it if they went that route.
Additional reports by agencies
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/china/xi-jinping-vaccines-china-protests-us-intel-b2238557.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping doesn’t want to take a better vaccine from the west, according to US intelligence
- Saudi Arabia NEOM draws first Bollywood shoot with Dunki
- American fans amazed by the performance of the American team in the World Cup | AP International News
- Video shows vets gasping as they pull tennis ball-sized bundles of HAIRBANDS from dog
- The earthquake causes minor damage to the main Indonesian island
- Saudi Private Aviation to take delivery of Embraer Praetor 500 Midsize Business Jet
- Marvel Actor Simu Liu Says BTS’s V (Kim Taehyung) Is A “Gorgeous Man”
- Trump had a hidden debt while in office
- Dior organizes a spectacular fashion show at the Great Pyramids of Giza
- The 2022 World Junior Wushu Championship will be opened by President Joko Widodo
- Bollywood stardom invades Jeddah
- Somers wins NY state football title over Union-Endicott