Xi Jinping will not allow the use of Western vaccines in China, according to US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

On Sunday, Ms Haines underlined the confidence of Chinese presidents in the country’s indigenous Sinovac vaccine.

Mr. Xi does not want to take a better Western vaccine and instead relies on a vaccine in China that is simply not as effective against Omicron, she said.

The senior US official’s remarks came amid widespread protests around the country and governments’ daunting task to curb the spread of the disease.

Chinese citizens, tired of three years of strict lockdowns and other tough measures, have won a temporary battle after the government eased its zero-Covid policy in some cities.

In Beijing and Shenzhen, some restrictions were lifted over the weekend. Restrictions were also eased earlier in the week in the city of Guangzhou, where police in hazmat suits and shields advanced in formation against protesters.

Seeing the protests and the response to them contradicts the narrative he likes to put forward that China is so much more efficient in government, Ms Haines added.

Xi Jinping attends a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing on December 1, where he reportedly told the EU official that the protests were the work of frustrated students

His [protests]again, not something that we see as a threat to stability right now, or regime change or anything like that, Ms. Haines said.

Its evolution will be important for Xi’s position.

Mr Xi, on the other hand, reportedly countered global media coverage of the protests by saying they were the work of frustrated students. The Chinese government has not openly commented on the protests.

Meanwhile, questions have emerged about China’s rising daily Covid caseload, whether it would be wise to ease restrictions and how the government can tackle the spread of the virus in the face of protests that have rocked Mr Xis. and communist parties. image in the world media.

On Sunday, the country reported 35,775 cases in the past 24 hours, of which 31,607 were asymptomatic.

Two Covid deaths were also reported in Shandong and Sichuan provinces on the same day.

Studies have also shown that Sinovac is not as effective as its foreign counterparts.

Vaccination rates also leave much to be desired. Even though nine out of 10 citizens have received at least one stroke, the rates among the elderly are concerning.

Only 66% of people over 80 received an injection while 40% received a booster, the Associated Press reported, citing China’s National Health Commission.

As a result, fewer Chinese citizens have developed antibodies against Covid, which would not help curb the disease, despite the Chinese government’s defense that the Omicron variant is less severe than its predecessors.

It seems pretty far-fetched that China is giving the green light to Western vaccines at this point, an unnamed U.S. official told Reuters.

It’s a matter of national pride, and they’d have to swallow a good chunk of it if they went that route.

