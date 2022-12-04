Watch: Prime Minister Modi asks for his mother’s blessing ahead of Gujarat election finals

The campaign for Gujarat’s crucial election has ended and the people of the state will vote for a new government on December 5. As the fate of the BJP government will be decided tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took time out of his busy schedule and traveled to Gandhinagar, his mother’s residence, and took her blessing.

ANI news agency shared the video of PM Modi arriving at his mother’s residence, Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and later the photos from the event also emerged.

In footage shared by news agencies, the Prime Minister could be seen touching his mother’s feet and asking for her blessing. The mother-son duo could be seen drinking tea while seated on a couch in another photo. The room also has another picture on the wall where Heeraben is seen feeding PM Modi with her hands.

A total of 833 candidates are vying for tomorrow’s elections in 93 constituencies spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota districts Udaipur of Gujarat.

The BJP has ruled the state for 27 years and also bears the burden of anti-incumbency because of this, but the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the weak opposition Congress still do not seem to capitalize on this factor. .

The AAP has achieved impressive results in Gujarat’s municipal elections, but currently lacks the organizational base to defeat the powerful BJP.

In 2017, Congress came close to power and for the first time BJP got tense in Gujarat, but this year the party state leadership does not look so energetic, and like in 2018 , the state does not go through any massive political movement. , like the Patidar hustle of 2018.