Trump asks America to tear up the Constitution and name him president – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump is a sore loser, to say the least. On Saturday, the former president called for the repeal of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election results. In Trump’s latest rant on Truth Social, he falsely called himself a “legitimate winner” and called for his installation as the leader of the free world.

“Do you roll out the 2020 presidential election results and declare the JUST WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social social network. He further alleged that “Big Tech” was working closely with Democrats. “Our great ‘founders’ did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!”

Trump’s public call for an end to American democracy followed Elon Musk’s posting of internal files to Twitter on Friday night, which detailed information already publicly known about the company’s deliberations regarding the New York publication. File post from Hunter Biden shortly before the 2020 election.

The pushback at Trump’s post was swift on Saturday. White House Assistant Secretary Andrew Bates issued a statement condemning Trump’s remarks. “The United States Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for more than 200 years has ensured that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country,” Bates said. “The Constitution unites the American people — regardless of party — and elected leaders swear to uphold it.

“It is the ultimate monument to all Americans who gave their lives to defeat selfish despots who abused their power and trampled on basic rights,” he continued. “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned. You can’t just love America when you win. Editor’s Choice

Others took the former president’s words as motivation to keep people from becoming complacent when democracy is at stake.

Trump just called for the Constitution to be suspended to overturn the 2020 results.

Georgia VOTE.

You stood your ground against Trump and his minions last time. A victory for Warnock is another victory for democracy.

— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 3, 2022

"Trump just called for the suspension of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 results. Georgia VOTE," tweeted Senator Amy Klobuchar. "You stood your ground against Trump and his minions last time. A victory for Warnock is another victory for democracy.

A few hours ago, the leader of the Republican Party Donald Trump called for destroying the Constitution and making himself dictator.

— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 3, 2022

Some, like Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr., have called Trump’s actions for what they are: dictatorship.

"A few hours ago, Republican Party Leader Donald Trump called for destroying the Constitution and making himself a dictator," Pascrell said.

Still others are amazed that there is anyone still falling for Trump’s bullshit. Tendency

"Donald Trump continues to push the big lie. It's amazing how many racist idiots still believe this bullshit," wrote Rob Reiner.

Donald Trump continues to push the Big Lie. It’s amazing how many racist idiots still believe in this Bull Crap.

— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 3, 2022

On Friday, Trump was accused of “explicitly penalizing tax evasion” by Manhattan prosecutors in the criminal tax evasion trial against several of his companies. Last week, Trump was trolled by Milo Yiannopoulus and white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who, along with Kanye West, had a private dinner with him at Mar-a-Lago. Trump announced his third presidential candidacy in November.

