Democrats react to Trump’s call to suspend the Constitution





Donald Trump speaks at an event at his home in Mar-a-Lago on November 15. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democratic lawmakers sharply rebuked former President Donald Trump over the weekend after Trump called for the Constitution to be suspended in order to overturn the 2020 election results.

Driving the news: Repeating his oft-cited false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election in a Truth Social article on Saturday, Trump wrote that such fraud “permits the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Trump’s remarks were condemned by the White House, with Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates saying in a statement that “attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation”.

What they say: “Trump just called for a suspension of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 results. Georgia VOTE. You stood your ground against Trump and his minions last time. A win for Warnock is another win for democracy,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) tweeted Saturday.

“Rep. Leader Donald Trump a few hours ago called for destroying the Constitution and making himself a dictator,” Rep. Bill Pascrell (DN.J.) tweeted. “Every congressional reporter should be demanding answers from Congressional Republicans about Donald Trump’s call for the Constitution to be terminated, how many of them called themselves ‘Constitutional Conservatives’ during the Obama years???” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) tweeted Saturday night. “Donald Trump wants to suspend the Constitution in the name of protecting the Constitution, just as he committed voter fraud in the name of preventing voter fraud,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (DN.Y.) tweeted. “January 6 was Donald Trump’s attempt to end the US Constitution. He’s a repeat offender,” Torres added in another tweet. Trump’s words and actions go far beyond the bounds of acceptable political speech, they stoke political hatred and violence, and they are dangerous,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said in a statement. Trump has openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution, and Republicans must repudiate him,” Beyer added.

Newly elected Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.) told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that he “thinks that was a weird statement.”

“Republicans are going to have to work through their issues with the former president and decide whether to break with him and return to some semblance of reasonableness, or continue to lean into extremism, not just Trump but Trump-ism” , added Jeffries.

The other side: Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), appearing on the same program, didn’t rule out backing Trump if he wins the Republican primary before the 2024 election.

“I will support whoever the Republican candidate is,” Joyce said when asked if he would support Trump despite his calls to suspend the constitution. “I just don’t think at this stage he will be able to make it because there are a lot of other good quality candidates.” Pressed by his response, Joyce said Trump “says a lot of things, but that doesn’t mean whatever, it will always happen” and said the suspension of the constitution was a “fantasy”.

