Saudi prince seeks Middle East leadership, independence with Xi’s visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is hosting the Chinese leader this week at a delicate time in US-Saudi relations, signaling Riyadh’s determination to navigate a polarized world order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said.

The leader of the oil giant returned to the world stage after the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, which cast a cloud over Saudi-US relations, and was defiant in the face of US anger over the kingdom’s energy policies and pressure from Washington to help isolate Russia.

In a show of strength as an aspiring leader of the Arab world, Prince Mohammed will also bring together leaders from the Middle East and North Africa for a China-Arab summit during President Xi Jinping’s visit which is expected to begin on Tuesday. .

“Riyadh is working on strategic calculations that it must host Beijing, as it is now an indispensable economic partner,” said Ayham Kamel, head of Middle East and North Africa at Eurasia Group.

Although the United States remains a partner of choice for the Gulf states that depend on it for their security, Riyadh is crafting a foreign policy that serves its domestic economic transformation as the world moves away from hydrocarbons, the lifeblood of the economy. Saudi Arabia, analysts said.

“There is certainly a risk that expanding relations with China will backfire and lead to a (further) split in US-Saudi relations… but MBS is certainly not pursuing this out of spite,” said Kamel.

Xi’s visit comes at a time when US-Saudi relations are at an all-time low, uncertainty hangs over global energy markets, the West imposes a price cap on Russian oil and as Washington watches with wary of China’s growing influence in the Middle East.

The Saudi government did not respond to requests for comment on Xi’s visit and his schedule.

In anger at US criticism of Riyadh’s human rights record, Prince Mohammed told The Atlantic magazine in March that he did not care whether US President Joe Biden had misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should focus on American interests.

He also suggested in remarks made by the Saudi news agency SPA the same month that if Riyadh aimed to strengthen its ties with Washington, it could also choose to reduce “our interests” – Saudi investments – in the United States.

Saudi Arabia is deepening its economic ties with China. It is China’s top oil supplier, although Russia, another OPEC+ producer, has increased its share of the Chinese market with cheap fuel.

Beijing has also pushed for the use of its yuan currency in trade instead of the US dollar. Riyadh had previously threatened to drop some dollar oil trading to face possible U.S. legislation exposing OPEC members to antitrust lawsuits.

US-Saudi relations under the Biden administration, already strained by human rights and the war in Yemen in which Riyadh leads a military coalition, have further frayed due to the war in Ukraine and the oil policy of OPEC+.

FANFARE AND OFFERS

Regional diplomats said Xi would have a lavish reception similar to that of then-President Donald Trump during his visit to the kingdom in 2017, and unlike Biden’s clumsy visit in July which aimed to restore ties with Riyadh.

Trump was greeted by King Salman at the airport with fanfare while winning over $100 billion in contracts for the US military industry. Biden, who once vowed to make Riyadh “a pariah” over Khashoggi’s murder, played down his encounters with Prince Mohammed, whom he punched rather than shook hands.

The Chinese delegation is expected to sign dozens of agreements with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states covering energy, security and investment, diplomats told Reuters.

Prince Mohammed is focused on achieving his Vision 2030 diversification plan to wean the economy off oil by creating new industries, including car and weapon manufacturing as well as logistics, although foreign direct investment has been slow.

The kingdom is investing heavily in new infrastructure and mega-projects in tourism and initiatives like the $500 billion NEOM zone, a boon for Chinese construction companies.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have said they will continue to diversify their partnerships to serve economic and security interests, despite US reservations about their ties with Russia and China.

Prince Mohammed wants to demonstrate to his own constituency that the kingdom matters to many world powers, said Jonathan Fulton, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

“Maybe he’s also reporting in the United States, but… he’s more concerned with what people within the kingdom think.”

COMPLEX RELATIONSHIP

Biden promised ‘consequences’ for Riyadh after the move out of OPEC+, but Washington has since reiterated support for the kingdom’s security, with US officials pointing to US ‘comparative advantage’ in building defense structures integrated into the Gulf.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that Washington wanted to make sure its “strategic” relationship with Riyadh worked “in our best interests.”

US officials declined to comment when asked about bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and China ahead of Xi’s visit.

Washington has expressed concern over Gulf Arabs’ use of Chinese 5G technology and Chinese investment in sensitive infrastructure like ports, including in the United Arab Emirates, which has halted a Chinese port project due to the US concerns.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are buying Chinese military equipment and a Saudi firm has signed an agreement with a Chinese company to manufacture armed drones in the kingdom.

Saudi analyst Abdulaziz Sager, president of the Riyadh-based Gulf Research Center, told Saudi television Asharq News that Arab states wanted to tell Western allies they had alternatives and that their relationship was mainly based on economic interests. .

Although Saudi ties with China appear to be growing “much faster” than with the United States, the actual relationship is not comparable, said Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. from Washington.

“Relations with China pale in comparison to those with the United States in terms of complexity and intimacy,” he said.