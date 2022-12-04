Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif castigates Imran Khan for his lust for power





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech during the COP27 climate conference leaders’ summit at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Center in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of the same name on November 8, 2022. AFP

Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan’s insistence on snap elections, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday criticized him for his lust for power and undermining the country’s foundations.

The coalition government and the PTI remain at odds over the general elections in the country. While the Center is targeting October 2023 as election month, the Khan-led party insists on not waiting beyond March next year.

The ruling alliance in Islamabad, however, refuses to take pressure from Khan to hold snap polls.

“Imran’s recent rant against parliamentary democracy is the latest in a series of attacks that undermine the workings of democracy in modern nation states,” Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote in a tweet.

While PTI leader speaks against state institutions and launches abuses against leaders of ruling alliance, Prime Minister Shehbaz believes that the sole purpose of his policy was to return to power by any means necessary .

“His (Khan’s) policies are aimed at carving his way to power, even if that means undermining the foundations on which this country stands,” the prime minister said.

The PM’s statement comes after the PTI leader signaled his willingness to stop the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if the coalition government agrees to hold elections by the end of March. next year, another announcement to put pressure on the coalition alliance.

In an interview with a private news channel, Khan said: If they are ready for the elections by the end of March, we will not dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, we want to organize polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies.”

He added that his party would not agree on a date after March and that the assemblies would be dissolved this month. [December] if the government disagrees.

How long will it take them to decide? They have to say yes or no. We have already decided, said the former prime minister, stressing his conditional position on talks with the government on the date of the elections.

If they [government] want, we can talk to them about when the elections can be held. It is impossible for an election to be held after the budget, he said, adding that the government would bring the country down this way.

Do they want polls to be held in 66% of the country and then hold a general election? Khan questioned, suggesting they announce the election date soon.

In his statement earlier in the day, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said Khan had advised all party lawmakers to return to their constituencies and prepare for elections.

The senior vice president of PTI said they would waste no more time and call for elections in KP and Punjab. The PDM would continue to contest the elections but it would waste no more time, Fawad said.

The former information minister added that Khan had advised all PTI candidates to return to their constituencies and start preparing for the elections.

He said National Assembly elections would be held later if the government did not call general polls, but the PTI would opt for polls in Punjab and KP as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1016717-pm-shehbaz-castigates-imran-khan-for-being-power-hungry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos