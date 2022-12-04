Politics
Xi Jinping resigns: Chinese demonstrate in Paris
Two demonstrations took place in Paris this Saturday, December 3. One for the freedom of the Oughurs, an oppressed Muslim minority in Xinjiang, the other against the authoritarianism of the regime in the management of the Covid-19 epidemic.
Genocide in progress, save the Ughurs! ; Overthrow Xi Jinping, general strike! On both sides of the French capital, slogans against the Chinese regime resonate this Saturday, December 3. Hundreds of Chinese, French people of Chinese origin and supporters gathered to protest against Xi Jinping’s policies. Nation Square (12e district), a demonstration was organized to denounce the treatment of the Ughur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, while Place du Trocadro (16e district), a rally is held to challenge the policy zero covid applied for three years in China.
Ughur flags – crescent and white canvas on a light blue background – in hand, a hundred men, women and children moved in the 12e district of Paris. Some hold up signs Free time made for the occasion, others wear masks in the colors of the flag. Many refuse to answer questions for fear of being found by the regime.
Freedom to the Ughur people
Gani agrees to talk to us because he hasn’t heard from his brother for nearly four years. He is locked up in a camp or in prison, we don’t really know, he laments. We told my parents that he had to be ‘educated’. In 2016, Gani left his hometown of Ghulja, Xinjiang, for France. He says to himself powerless in the face of repression in his province of origin. I have an oughour friend who went back to China and never came back.adds this 35-year-old man who has fear of being locked up if he did the same.
read alsoOughurs: New Xinjiang papers confirm Xi Jinping’s role in repression
Merdan, a young man of 32, attracts the lens of photographers. He reproduced the Ughur flag on his forehead for independence and against Chinese colonialismhe justifies. But he also covered his face with fake blood, as a sign of respect for those who lost their lives in the fire of Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, in northwest China. On November 25, a fire broke out in a building, killing ten and injuring nine. Internet users have accused the health restrictions of having prevented the work of the relief workers who took three hours to put out the fire.
Political speeches
This tragedy prompted Dilnur Reyhan, president of the Ughour Institute of Europe, to organize this event five days ago. down with Chinese totalitarianism, down with Chinese colonialismshe chants, perched on a bench, microphone in hand. What is happening against the Ughurs is genocideshe shouts before giving the floor to the political personalities present: Olivier Faure, secretary general of the Socialist Party, Yannick Jadot, MEP EELV and former presidential candidate, David Assouline, socialist senator and Raphal Glucksmann, MEP committed to the cause of the Ughurs.
Each one, one after another, denounces theinaction and hypocrisy of the French government, but also the complicity of the companies that employ illegally the Ughurs. Request a match Le FigaroYannick Jadot recalls his support for the absolute courage demonstrators who have taken to the streets of major Chinese cities for more than a week to protest against the policies of the zero covid.
Departure of Xi Jinping
In support of this historic protest movement in China, unprecedented since the pro-democracy mobilizations of Tiananmen in 1989, a second demonstration is being held on the other side of the capital, at the foot of the war memorial, Place du Trocadro. on placards, Not zero Covid, Release Xi, free china… The message is clear.
read alsoChina did not know how to get out of zero Covid and exposed more than 1 million dead
Young Chinese expatriates in France are present, holding sheets of white paper in their hands, a symbol used in China by demonstrators to denounce censorship. For many, it has been more than three years since they have seen their families. This is the case of Jessica, 28, who came to study Paris. She is demonstrating today because of health restrictions, ticket prices have exploded. Accompanied by her friend Zo, she sings in choir Do you hear people sing?a song revolutionary from the film Les Misrables [ralis par Tom Hooper, ndlr]. Since we don’t have an official song yet, we use this one everywhere in Chinaalmost Zo.
the sight of Xi Jinping, the assembly bursts out laughing
Between two songs and Departure of Xi Jinpingdemonstrators watch a video projected on a summarily installed canvas. You can see a compilation of videos of demonstrations that took place in Shanghai, Canton, Beijing. When President Xi Jinping appears, the assembly bursts into laughter. It’s because he was talking about an awakened Chinese people. It’s very ironic because his sentence has backfired on him now.Zo explains.
This 31-year-old graphic designer made stickers for the occasion. Above, she wrote All you need is love and foreign powersthat is All you need is love and foreign powers. A witticism combining the song of the Beatles and the rhetoric of the communist regime: as soon as we are against power in China, Xi Jinping accuses foreign powers of perverting usgag Zo. But if these people exist, that’s what we need!
