Reviews | Trump and the anti-abortion movement

Re The Pro-Life Camp Paid for Its Trump Bargain, by David French (guest op-ed, November 22):

I appreciate the unease that Mr. French is talking about. President Donald Trump’s election allowed him to appoint the conservative justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. But, he writes: Trumpism is centered on animosity. The pro-life movement must be centered on love, including love for its most bitter political opponents.

I want the pro-life movement, including Mr. French, to focus more broadly on what it claims to be: pro-life. Most people I’ve known or spoken to who call themselves pro-life told me they support capital punishment and expanded gun rights and oppose guaranteed access to physical and mental health care and aggressive efforts to control pollution and global warming, positions that threaten far more lives than abortion.

All lives are precious, not just those of the fetus.

Gordon F. BoalsSag Harbor, NY

For the editor:

David French’s essay was an interesting argument about Donald Trump’s toxic influences on the pro-life movement. It was also sort of an advertisement for a fantasized pro-life movement.

Long before Mr. Trump took office, some pro-life supporters bombed clinics offering abortion services and others murdered doctors and nurses. Many more severely harassed doctors and women are coming to clinics.

I don’t believe the hatred and violence emanating from the pro-life movement is because Mr. Trump hijacked it. He has always been there. The recent election results showed me that the majority of Americans support abortion as a health issue for women.

Paul M. CamicLondonThe author is Professor of Health Psychology at University College London.

For the editor:

Thank you for posting David French’s essay. As a pro-life Never Trumper, I felt that my point of view was represented, and I think this position could bring some hope to those who all fear pro-life. I appreciate the Times’ willingness to publish a view that balances two extremes.

Kathie Harris Fayetteville, North Carolina

For the editor:

The problem with David French’s essay is that it attributes humanistic motives to pro-life forces and politicians who want to ban abortion. Of course, there are true believers, religious and secular, who think abortion is completely unacceptable.

But most voters understand that this is a political battle for votes. And the best example is the one Mr. French cited Donald Trump. His conversion on the side of the right to life is a political convenience. It’s essentially no different from Herschel Walkers abortion beliefs, good as a campaign topic, but, hey, stay out of my personal life.

John VasiSanta Barbara, California.

For the editor:

David French writes: Walk into an emergency pregnancy center and you’ll often meet some of the best people you’ve ever known. They are the people who accompany frightened young women through some of the most difficult days of their lives.

On the contrary, crisis pregnancy centers are intentionally dishonest, using deception to entice women who are actively seeking abortions to book appointments there instead of abortion clinics. Once inside, they confront these women, who we all agree are often young and scared and in some of the most difficult days of their lives, with outright lies about biology and its options, and then try to make her feel guilty so that she makes a choice that she does not make. want to do.

Is tricking women and teenage girls into having unwanted babies really pro-life? What about the life these women want to live, a life that may not include parenthood then, or never? Or is it just another tool in the forced birth movement’s toolkit?

Alexandra Eichenbaum San Francisco

For the editor:

I appreciate the compassionate tone of David French’s guest essay. I find it true that there is an inherent spirit of wickedness in most pro-life messages, demonizing the woman and the health care provider. Additionally, red states are known to have strict and minimalist social services and income support programs for those in need.

If we are serious about seeing young girls and women carry unplanned pregnancies through to childbirth, many will need social services, mental health and income support, as well as health care and protection. employment. And those who babysit or adopt the children may need additional public support.

So if pro-life states say every embryo should be carried and delivered because every child is important, they must provide systems of care for those children and the families raising them. Otherwise, its outright hypocrisy, Trump or no Trump.

Dale Fleming San Diego

Held in America

For the editor:

Regarding Russian dissidents fleeing to the United States, find detention, not freedom (front page, November 29):

The outrageous and inhumane treatment of two Russian political refugee doctors, Mariia Shemiatina and her husband, Boris Shevchuk, at the hands of ICE and in private, for-profit prisons illustrates the need for drastic immigration reform.

Given that the same system has treated non-white refugees this way for years, we have to wonder why these injustices have been allowed to escalate.

At the very least, the House of the Democratic lame duck must pass legislation that will provide proper oversight and allow for early hearings so those with legitimate claims can participate in the freedoms they have risked so much to achieve.

Tom Miller Oakland, Calif. The author is a human rights lawyer.

Help people in prison

For the editor:

Re For a growing number of Americans, prison has become a death sentence (news article, November 24):

The Harris County, Texas report highlights the urgent need for more programs supporting incarcerated people with serious mental illness, substance abuse issues, intellectual and developmental disabilities or brain injury across the system in the county and nationally. The percentage of these people in prison has increased in recent years.

Support services should include accessible and affordable housing options, safe shelter, rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, and community behavioral health services.

With better prison staffing and oversight, these programs have the ability to prevent many tragic outcomes and unnecessary deaths, disproportionately affecting Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

Laurie GarduqueChicago writer is director of criminal justice at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Treat vote counting like live sports

For the editor:

Why does the media have to treat the vote count as if it were the fourth quarter of a football game and maybe there will be a miraculous rise of the losing team?

The votes have already been cast. The results have already arrived; we haven’t opened all the boxes yet. Yes, the vote count will change, but it’s not due to anything a candidate or other supporter does or doesn’t do after the polls close. The votes are in, or by mail.

Jay Goldman Waltham, Mass.

