Ministry of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform





JAKARTA The Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH Maruf Amin, will launch the Thematic Bureaucratic Reform (RB) at the Vice Presidential Palace on Monday (12/05). Accompanied by the Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas, the Vice President will also attend the inauguration of 26 public service shopping centers (MPPs). The vice-president will be present to launch the thematic RB as well as to inaugurate 26 deputies. It is our commitment to move towards achieving impactful bureaucratic reform, Minister Azwar Anas said in Jakarta on Sunday (04/12). As Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered, current bureaucratic reform programs must have a direct impact on society, not just the administration. Following this, the Ministry of State Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform took thematic RB strategic measures which should be internalized in governance to produce simultaneous movement in solving Indonesia’s strategic problems. The thematic RB focuses on four things, namely poverty reduction, ease of investment, digitalization of the administration and the real priorities of the president. Previously, the thematic RB focusing on poverty alleviation was launched in Yogyakarta on October 21, 2022. One way to make the RB impactful is to provide quality services to the community, including introducing the MPP. A total of 26 MPPs will be inaugurated simultaneously. Mr. President wants this bureaucratic reform to have an impact, including one with the MPP, he said. The presence of this MPP makes it easier for the public to access licensed and unlicensed services in one place. There are currently 77 MLAs spread across Indonesia. This activity will bring together Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet Ministers, Heads of Institutions, Governors, Mayors and Regents. With this event, it is expected to increase the commitment of government agencies to improve the functioning of bureaucracy and improve services. This event will also be streamed via YouTube from the PANRB Ministry at 11:00 a.m. WIB. The series of events continued the following day with the agenda of joint public service allocation and bureaucratic reform at the Bidakara Hotel in Jakarta on Tuesday (12/06). The awarding of public services will be given as a form of appreciation to government agencies that have done their best in the administration of public services. The Public Service Award will be awarded based on the results of the performance assessment of the Public Service Delivery Unit (UPP), providers of facilities and infrastructure suitable for vulnerable groups, as well as the top 45 public service innovations and 5 outstanding achievements. of the winners of the Public Service Innovation Competition (KIPP) 2022. Meanwhile, the RB Award is given for the assessment results of SAKIP, RB and Integrity Zone (ZI) towards a Corruption Free Zone (WBK) and a Clean Bureaucracy Zone (WBBM). Presentation of certificates The presentation of SAKIP and RB certificates was given to local government agencies that won the A and BB titles in 2022. The awarding of public services along with the assessment results of SAKIP, RB and ZI is recognition to government agencies that have done their best to manage bureaucracy and provide the best service to the public. Apart from that, it also serves as an information to the public that government agencies keep improving to deliver real results and create world-class bureaucracy. (by you/HUMAS MENPANRB) MPP to be inaugurated: Regency. Cape Jabung Barat Regency. Kutai Kertanegara Regency. Banjar Regency. Bulungan Regency. Sumenep Regency. Lumajang Regency. sleepy Taxi. Cilacap Regency. ewes Regency. rembang Regency. Grobogan Regency. Boyolali Regency. Claten Regency. South Mountain Regency. Holy City of Semarang subway cat City of Manado Town of Kendall City of Taracán City of Balikpapan City of Bontang City of Malang stone town attack city City of Cilegon

