Prosecutors say Trump sanctioned tax evasion at his company

Jurors in the Trump Organization trial are set to begin deliberations after prosecutors presented documents they say show Donald Trump sanctioned tax evasion at the company. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin outlined the trial timeline and legal issues Trump may face. Dec. 4, 2022

