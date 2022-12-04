Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accuses General Bajwa of playing a double game against his government





Islamabad: Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa of playing a ‘double game’ against his government and said he had made a ‘big mistake by extending the term of the then military leader into 2019.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, made the comments during an interview with a local TV station on Saturday where he also regretted having trusted the then army chief, General (retired) Bajwa.

“I would believe anything General Bajwa would tell me because our interests were the same that we had to save the country,” said Khan, 70, who was ousted from power by a vote of no confidence in April this year. .

Khan also claimed to have received reports from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on “what games were being played against his government”.

He claimed that the military establishment at the time was in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif to overthrow his government and that the plot against him became clear after the removal of Lieutenant General ( retired) Faiz Hameed as ISI chief in October 2021.

“Every time I asked General Bajwa (about the change of government), he said it was not possible. He said, “We want continuity.” I sent Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin who briefed them (the establishment) for two hours on the dangers of the downfall of his government. He was also assured that don’t worry because we want continuity,” Khan said. .

Khan said the then army chief was making deals with then opposition parties while assuring him of political support.

His remarks came days after Moonis Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) said in a TV interview that Bajwa asked him to vote for Khan on the no-confidence motion. His remarks were used by the government to refute Khan’s claim that the establishment orchestrated his downfall.

But Khan, who is considered an expert in using any situation in his favor, exploited Elahi’s statement and said it showed General Bajwa was playing both sides.

“General Bajwa was playing a double game and I found out later that even PTI members were getting different messages,” he said.

General Bajwa, 61, retired on November 29 after being granted a three-year extension in 2019 by then-Prime Minister Khan, who has proven to be Pakistan’s military’s biggest critic.

Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified and imprisoned when Bajwa was army chief, also criticized him by name at public rallies a few times.

In his farewell speech last week, General Bajwa said his decision to keep the military establishment “apolitical” would protect him from “the vagaries of politics” in the coup-prone country.

Since the founding of Pakistan 75 years ago, the military has seized power three times and directly ruled the country for almost four decades.

In response to another question, Khan said a new military structure had emerged and he wanted to give time to settle.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lashed out at Khan for seeking to achieve power even if it meant undermining the country’s foundations.

“Imran’s recent rant against parliamentary democracy is the latest in a series of attacks that undermine the workings of democracy in modern nation states,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Khan’s “policy is aimed at carving his way to power even if it means undermining the foundations on which this country rests,” the prime minister said.

During the Bol News interview, Khan also said that while the government was ready for elections by the end of March, his party would not dissolve the assemblies. “Otherwise, we want to organize polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies,” he added.

Khan, the former cricketer turned politician, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

He had alleged that the no-confidence vote was part of a US-led plot that targeted him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The United States has denied the allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-accuses-gen-bajwa-of-playing-double-game-against-his-govt-2472216/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos