China and Cuba in pursuit of a new world human order

The current international order is at a crossroads and the socialist countries of the developing world are working hand in hand and hand in hand with other nations outside their political and ideological orbit, to push for the realization of a goal promoted by the Caribbean Decades. there is: a new world human order (NGHO) to pursue the development of a multipolar world, as proposed by the President of the Guianas, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, at the end of the 20th century and later adopted by the United Nations (UN) at the beginning of the 21st century.

And this goal was (again) the underlying basis of the last exchange between the main leaders of China and Cuba, the first with the largest communist party in the world and the largest developing country and the second with the largest communist party of the Caribbean and the only socialist country. in the western hemisphere.

The Nov. 23 meeting in Beijing between presidents and party leaders Xi Jinping and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez was followed by an 18-point joint statement on deepening China-Cuban relations in the new era, the two nations and parties mutually supporting their respective positions. on major global issues.

Cuba reiterated its firm position to unconditionally respect the one-China principle and that Havana firmly opposes any attempt to use the Taiwan issue to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

Sponsored

China reiterated its firm support for the Cuban people in their just struggle to defend national sovereignty and oppose external interference and blockades and to end the economic, trade and financial embargo against Cuba.

According to the Cuban news agency Prensa Latina, President Diaz-Canel was accompanied by several senior officials, including Deputy Prime Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas and Alejandro Gil, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Minister of Foreign Trade and ‘Foreign investment Rodrigo Malmierca and Minister of Energy and Mines Vicente de la O.

The Cuban leaders’ visit came amid several recent visits to Beijing by leaders of other socialist countries, deepening theoretical and practical exchanges, cooperation and mutual support, including by the Secretary General of the Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and President of Laos Thongloun. Sisoulith.

The Cuban leader was the first head of state from Latin America and the Caribbean received by China since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October, which President Xi said fully demonstrates the friendship particular between the two countries and evenings.

He noted that Cuba is the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, and that our relations have become an example of solidarity and cooperation among socialist countries, as well as an example of sincere mutual aid between developing countries.

Sponsored | The article continues below

Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations, China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times that the special friendship mentioned by President Xi is embodied in the long-term friendship of the two socialist countries. since they established diplomatic relations.

He added, “Both sides enjoy a friendship forged by the older generation of leaders, which has become a treasured heritage of both countries that needs to be cherished and nurtured.

Han Han, secretary general of the Cuban Studies Center of the Institute of Latin American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that China and Cuba have always maintained frequent and consistent bilateral exchanges between leaders and the two ruling parties, which is essential to promote China-Cuban relations, as well as to ensure policy coherence and the smooth implementation of pragmatic cooperation within the framework of the BRI.

She added that Cuba is a leading country in Latin America and the spiritual vanguard of the left, and a model of independence and autonomy in Latin America.

Sponsored | The article continues below

To date, around two-thirds of Latin American countries have elected left-wing governments and strengthened their ties with China (the latest being Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia in 2021), giving them also made it possible to make strategic choices and to strengthen their independence and confidence. as a developing country.

Economic and trade cooperation between China and Latin America has overcome the negative impact of the pandemic, showing strong resilience and momentum of development, said Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Health. Trade (MOFCOM).

Wang Youming, director of the Institute of Developing Countries at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, said China’s cooperation with Latin America is based on mutual respect and benefits that local people welcome. favorably, and does not target any third party.

According to Han, energy prices have continued to rise with increasing global demand, posing a big challenge for Caribbean countries like Cuba that are heavily dependent on external energy supplies.

Sponsored | The article continues below

She also said: Improving energy supply, building power plants and more infrastructure are essential for Cuba to achieve its development goals, and in these areas, China and Cuba could strengthen their win-win cooperation. winner.

Understandably, little made headlines in the international mainstream media, which instead focused on presenting President Xi Jinping’s election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) for the third consecutive time as a sort of fatal event. sin crying out to heaven for revenge and the success of China’s COVID-19 policy as punishment instead of precaution.

Earlier this week, the lives lost in an unfortunate apartment building fire were somehow externally blamed on Beijing’s Zero-COVID policy, while the foreign press gave maximum coverage to minor skirmishes. between the police and small groups of demonstrators.

Then came the news of the death of ex-president Jiang Zemin at 96, with the usual suspects in the foreign press openly indulging in wishful thinking, including that his death would influence a broadening from rare protests to a political campaign to force President Xi to step down, the CCP to step down, and both to relinquish the positions to which they were elected.

But none of this is likely, as China and Cuba instead choose to work more closely together to build new bridges of friendship between Beijing and Havana, in pursuit of a new world human order for the benefit of all. all.