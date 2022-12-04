Football legend Neville Southall instructs Nigel Farage on Tory Britain on his own GB News show





Football legend Neville Southall has told Nigel Farage everything he needs to know about the state of conservative Britain. Speaking on Farage’s GB show, the former Wales international goalkeeper said the party was not doing enough for the vulnerable and said Boris Johnson and Donald Trump were “dangerous “. Southall said: “I believe in looking after the most vulnerable and I think that’s what any good country should do and we don’t seem to do that, we seem to be loading it over the top. “We should be looking at the bottom rung and the most vulnerable people in our society should be treated with the utmost respect and dignity and helped so that we don’t have this society. After Farage challenged him, he added: “The way we should look at society is how we treat the most vulnerable and at the moment we’re not treating them very well, are we? electricity has increased, everything has increased and what will they do for them? Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter Nothing. There will be people who will die this winter and there will be people in power who will not give monkeys. He added: “I think, overall, when I look at what’s in power right now, I think we’ve had the most dangerous people in the world, Boris Johnson, (Donald) Trump…” added Southall, before Farage interrupts by saying “They’re not that bad, are they?” “Yes, they are,” Southall said. “They are dangerous. Look what he did to the country. Boris Johnson was always going to mess up.” He added that it was untrue that parliamentarians could not call him out for ‘lying’, appearing to refer to when Dawn Butler was kicked out of the Commons last year. He concluded: “I like people who care for the most vulnerable. And none of them do.” What a legend. It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plots and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in general elections. And for this reason, The Independent calls for an election. Express yourself and sign our electoral petition by clicking here. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

