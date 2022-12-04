Donald Trump’s Constitution: Democrats and the White House reject Donald Trump’s request to “terminate” the Constitution





Former President Donald Trump made startling remarks calling for an end to the US constitution on his ‘Truth’ social network on Saturday. He also reiterated that he was the one who won the 2020 election and accused big tech companies of colluding with Democrats against him. He also made allegations of widespread and massive fraud and asked if he should be reappointed. The Democratic-controlled White House has denied Trump’s request, according to reports. White House Response The White House responded to Trump’s comments saying they are anathema to the soul of the nation and that the nation’s love is not conditional on victory.

The spokesperson also said Trump’s comments should be universally condemned, which could be indirect criticism of Republicans for not criticizing statements made by Trump.

Government files missing from Mar-a-lago: Donald Trump’s legal troubles

Raids

Earlier this week, the FBI raided the Florida estate of former US President Donald Trump, looking for evidence that the businessman had illegally destroyed White House records.

Legal dispute

That’s not all Trump is under the scanner as, among other things, the former president is also wanted for his role in the January Capitol attack. Here is an overview of everything he is accused of.

Missing records

The US National Archives and Records Administration says it recovered 15 boxes of White House documents from Trump’s home, a crime that could see him fined, jailed or disqualified in the future.

Election tampering

In 2020, President Trump was recorded telling Georgia’s Secretary of State – Republican Brad Raffensperger – to “find the votes” needed to undo Biden’s victory in the presidential race.

Senior Democrats also asked Republicans how the party could call themselves constitutional conservatives when they did not condemn Trump’s comments.

Donald Trump announced he would run for president for the third time last month. He is currently the Republican front-runner for 2024.

FAQ: Who is the controversial person who had dinner with Trump? Trump is also being criticized for having dinner with a Holocaust denier and a white nationalist at his Florida home. He denied being aware of the person’s presence as he had accompanied Kanya West. Why is Kanye West under fire from critics? Kanye West said he looked up to Hitler last week. The comments follow anti-Semitic comments he had made earlier.

