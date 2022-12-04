How Donald Trump is helping Raphael Warnock in Georgia





CN—

Donald Trump’s continued presence on the American political scene is one of the reasons Republicans underperformed in this year’s midterm elections. The debilitating effect of former presidents on his party was perhaps no more evident than in Georgia, where Trump’s Republican nemesis, Governor Brian Kemp, won re-election, while his favored Senate candidate, Herschel Walker was forced into a runoff with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

Now, with the Georgia Senate runoff just two days away, those issues are clearer than ever. Trump’s unpopularity in Georgia leads him to stay out of the state in the final days of the campaign and is part of a deeper overhaul of political alignments in America.

To understand Trump’s impact on Georgia, take a look at the CNN/SSRS Senate runoff poll released Friday. Trump came in with just a 39% favorable rating and a 54% unfavorable rating among likely voters.

Of course, with Trump no longer being president, you might think those numbers wouldn’t matter. After all, President Joe Biden isn’t much more popular in Georgia, with a 41% favorable rating and a 52% unfavorable rating, according to the CNN survey.

But when you break down the poll further, you see how Trump’s unpopularity potentially prevents voters from voting for Walker. The former soccer star led Warnock by 87 points among voters who did not have a favorable opinion of Biden but had a favorable opinion of Trump.

That kind of margin would have been more than enough for Walker to win, had he been retained among all voters who view Biden unfavorably. The problem for Walker is that voters who had a favorable view of Trump and not Biden made up just 37% of the electorate in our poll.

As many as 21% of likely voters in Georgia had a favorable opinion of neither Biden nor Trump. This group of voters still preferred Walker to Warnock, but only by 14 points.

So, in other words, there was a difference of more than 70 points in the walker margin among those who disliked Biden, depending on whether they liked Trump or not.

Warnock’s ability to maintain Walker’s margins among those who liked neither Biden nor Trump mathematically works for him as the poll found him leading by 100 points among the 40% of likely voters who just liked Biden.

To put into perspective how unusual it is for a former president to have such a strong effect, consider the last time an unpopular Republican president recently left the White House. In a September 2010 pre-election poll on CNN, Republican House candidates consistently won voters who disliked George W. Bush (the former president) or Barack Obama (the incumbent) by about 50 points.

If Walker won those who dislike Biden or Trump by 50 points, he would top our poll in Georgia.

Analysis: Republicans are relieved that Trump is not campaigning with Walker

However, Trump’s influence on Georgian voters is not limited to his favorable or unfavorable ratings. Examine the coalitions that Walker and Warnock rely on to win.

Unsurprisingly, Walker leads among white voters and Warnock with black voters. It’s what you’d expect in the most closely divided states.

But what might have surprised a political analyst just eight years ago is the extent of the educational divide among white voters in Georgia. Walker was ahead 83% to 17% among white voters without a college degree. His lead fell from 51% to 47% among white voters with college degrees.

Contrast that with what we saw in the 2014 Senate exit poll in Georgia (i.e. the last Senate election in the Peach State before Trump was first announced at the presidency). Republican David Perdue won 80% of non-educated white voters and 70% of educated white voters.

Indeed, arguably the main reason Democrats are now competitive in elections in Georgia is because of the number of college-educated, white Democratic voters. The way Trump has built coalitions (i.e. relying on non-educated white voters at the expense of educated white voters) is a big part of that.

Unlike most states, however, there wasn’t much ground for Republicans to gain among non-college educated white voters in Georgia. They were already solid Republicans. There was, however, a ton of ground the GOP could lose among white voters with college degrees.

This has made Georgia a great place for Democrats because a significant portion of the state’s white population has a college degree. In the CNN poll, 45% of likely white voters in the second round have a college degree.

When Warnock combines the support of those college-educated white voters with the deeply Democratic black vote (which made up nearly 30% of the likely electorate in the CNN poll), it gives him a small edge late in the campaign.

A Warnock victory in the second round could be down to a number of things, including Walkers’ own popularity issues.

Still, I think it could be argued that Warnock’s good chances of winning probably started when Trump decided to run for president seven and a half years ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/04/politics/donald-trump-georgia-runoff-warnock-walker/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos