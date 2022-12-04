Politics
Xi Jinping is trapped but he built it himself
There is a way out: Xi must eat a humble pie and import several billion doses of highly effective mRNA vaccines
Our COVID-19 policy is the most scientifically effective, the most economical and gives the best result, the Peoples Daily newspaper in China insisted after mass public protests against the government’s zero Covid policy last weekend. If President Xi Jinping believes that, he’s going to be in a lot more trouble.
The protests were unprecedented in their scale and boldness. They erupted spontaneously in twelve cities across China after ten lockdown-related deaths in the remote Xinjiang province. All kinds of people participated, from students to workers to retirees. A few have even called for the dethroning of Xi and the Communist Party.
This does not mean that the regime is on the verge of collapse. Public anger at endless lockdowns and the resulting loss of revenue is high, but the diet monitoring technology is excellent. There was relatively little official violence over the past weekend.
Xi’s problem is that the protests are likely to happen again and may well escalate, as overly long mass quarantines and lockdowns are a non-political issue that can unite almost everyone against government policy. Or rather, against Xi’s personal policy, because he has deliberately chosen to present zero-Covid as the greatest achievement of his term.
This made sense in the first year of the pandemic, as China’s relentless lockdowns and mass testing campaigns then saved many lives. The total number of Covid-related deaths in China was around 5,000 out of a population of 1.4 billion.
Xi and his propagandists naturally used this contrast as evidence that Chinese medicine and the Chinese political system were superior to their Western counterparts. Was he even aware that the zero-Covid policy could only be a stopgap until effective vaccines were developed, never a lasting solution?
His scientists must have tried to tell him that, but somehow he didn’t get the message. There was a vaccination program, but not very rigorous and Xi continued to pursue the fantasy of completely eliminating the Covid virus. He is caught in a trap, but he built it himself.
Lockdowns should always be a temporary phenomenon, not a long-term strategy, explained Dr. Anthony Fauci, now chief medical adviser to President Joe Bidens. Pursuing them for nearly three years with no apparent purpose or endgame is sheer madness. Moreover, Xi seemed unaware that the Covid virus was becoming more contagious over time.
The latest versions of the omicron variant, which first appeared a year ago, are estimated to be up to ten times more infectious than the original virus that emerged in Wuhan in late 2020.
These versions have yet to reach China, due to drastic restrictions on travel to and from the country, but the Chinese population is so poorly protected that the only alternatives if they do arrive would be semi-permanent nationwide lockdowns or national carnage.
Vaccines made in China are only 70% effective against earlier variants of the virus and may be completely ineffective against later versions of omicron. The elderly are particularly vulnerable: only 40% of those over 80 have received even a single booster shot.
A paper published in Nature Medicine last March estimated that ending Covid-zero lockdowns and quarantines under current circumstances could overwhelm hospitals, with 15 times more people needing hospital beds than currently available. He predicted about 1.5 million deaths.
It would still be a much better result than the US record, but to suddenly come so late in the game, when the rest of the world is long past lockdowns and mass deaths, it could spell political disaster for Xi. Jinping. Maybe even for the communist regime.
There is a way out. First, Xi must eat humble pie and import several billion doses of highly effective mRNA vaccines. Let’s say six months for that.
Then he has to control the growing infections as best he can with the hated lockdowns and quarantines, containing popular anger as much as possible, until a high enough portion of the population is properly vaccinated, let’s say again six to twelve months.
Then, in 2024, he can ease the restrictions and let the Chinese join the rest of the world. This strategy worked for Australians and New Zealanders, who ended similar mass lockdowns as soon as most people received their (imported) mRNA vaccines.
If Xi can’t stand the humiliation of doing this, he could bet that an effective mRNA vaccine made in China will be available soon. Several are in development and one is reportedly about to enter phase 3 clinical trials.
But if he bets on it and it’s not ready soon, his newly won status as de facto president for life will become a nightmare. Covid infections are increasing rapidly.
(Gwynne Dyers’ new book is The Shortest History of War)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailypioneer.com/2022/columnists/xi-jinping-is-caught-in-a-trap-but-he-built-it-himself.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping is trapped but he built it himself
- How to request a Google Stadia refund
- Jessica Chastain Steals the Show in Bodycon Green Dress at ‘George & Tammy’ Los Angeles Premiere
- US expects reduced pace of fighting in Ukraine to continue for months
- Mens Track & Field competes at Greg Page Relays
- How Donald Trump is helping Raphael Warnock in Georgia
- 7 Awesome Google Drive Features You May Not Know About
- How the Democratic primary ‘earthquake’ could launch the Warnock 2024 show
- Many people were offended
- The Korean Herald
- I always believed in myself to make it to the World Cup: Spain’s Soler
- Foreign Minister: Russian nuclear threats after Finland’s NATO move