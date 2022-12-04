Xi Jinping is trapped but he built it himself

There is a way out: Xi must eat a humble pie and import several billion doses of highly effective mRNA vaccines

Our COVID-19 policy is the most scientifically effective, the most economical and gives the best result, the Peoples Daily newspaper in China insisted after mass public protests against the government’s zero Covid policy last weekend. If President Xi Jinping believes that, he’s going to be in a lot more trouble.

The protests were unprecedented in their scale and boldness. They erupted spontaneously in twelve cities across China after ten lockdown-related deaths in the remote Xinjiang province. All kinds of people participated, from students to workers to retirees. A few have even called for the dethroning of Xi and the Communist Party.

This does not mean that the regime is on the verge of collapse. Public anger at endless lockdowns and the resulting loss of revenue is high, but the diet monitoring technology is excellent. There was relatively little official violence over the past weekend.

Xi’s problem is that the protests are likely to happen again and may well escalate, as overly long mass quarantines and lockdowns are a non-political issue that can unite almost everyone against government policy. Or rather, against Xi’s personal policy, because he has deliberately chosen to present zero-Covid as the greatest achievement of his term.

This made sense in the first year of the pandemic, as China’s relentless lockdowns and mass testing campaigns then saved many lives. The total number of Covid-related deaths in China was around 5,000 out of a population of 1.4 billion.

Xi and his propagandists naturally used this contrast as evidence that Chinese medicine and the Chinese political system were superior to their Western counterparts. Was he even aware that the zero-Covid policy could only be a stopgap until effective vaccines were developed, never a lasting solution?

His scientists must have tried to tell him that, but somehow he didn’t get the message. There was a vaccination program, but not very rigorous and Xi continued to pursue the fantasy of completely eliminating the Covid virus. He is caught in a trap, but he built it himself.

Lockdowns should always be a temporary phenomenon, not a long-term strategy, explained Dr. Anthony Fauci, now chief medical adviser to President Joe Bidens. Pursuing them for nearly three years with no apparent purpose or endgame is sheer madness. Moreover, Xi seemed unaware that the Covid virus was becoming more contagious over time.

The latest versions of the omicron variant, which first appeared a year ago, are estimated to be up to ten times more infectious than the original virus that emerged in Wuhan in late 2020.

These versions have yet to reach China, due to drastic restrictions on travel to and from the country, but the Chinese population is so poorly protected that the only alternatives if they do arrive would be semi-permanent nationwide lockdowns or national carnage.

Vaccines made in China are only 70% effective against earlier variants of the virus and may be completely ineffective against later versions of omicron. The elderly are particularly vulnerable: only 40% of those over 80 have received even a single booster shot.

A paper published in Nature Medicine last March estimated that ending Covid-zero lockdowns and quarantines under current circumstances could overwhelm hospitals, with 15 times more people needing hospital beds than currently available. He predicted about 1.5 million deaths.

It would still be a much better result than the US record, but to suddenly come so late in the game, when the rest of the world is long past lockdowns and mass deaths, it could spell political disaster for Xi. Jinping. Maybe even for the communist regime.

There is a way out. First, Xi must eat humble pie and import several billion doses of highly effective mRNA vaccines. Let’s say six months for that.

Then he has to control the growing infections as best he can with the hated lockdowns and quarantines, containing popular anger as much as possible, until a high enough portion of the population is properly vaccinated, let’s say again six to twelve months.

Then, in 2024, he can ease the restrictions and let the Chinese join the rest of the world. This strategy worked for Australians and New Zealanders, who ended similar mass lockdowns as soon as most people received their (imported) mRNA vaccines.

If Xi can’t stand the humiliation of doing this, he could bet that an effective mRNA vaccine made in China will be available soon. Several are in development and one is reportedly about to enter phase 3 clinical trials.

But if he bets on it and it’s not ready soon, his newly won status as de facto president for life will become a nightmare. Covid infections are increasing rapidly.

(Gwynne Dyers’ new book is The Shortest History of War)